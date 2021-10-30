Looking for a 50-inch QLED 4K TV for $450? Walmart has you covered

The best Black Friday deals are kicking off early this year, with huge markdowns on TVs, laptops, and other tech popping up across the web. If you’re looking to add a new TV to your home this season, then you’ll want to check out this deal going on today at Walmart. Right now, you can get the TCL 50 inch Class 5 Series 5K QLED Roku Smart TV on sale for just $449, marked down from its regular price of $600, for a savings of $151. This Smart TV features superior 4K HDR picture quality, lifelike color powered by QLED technology, and Smart features to let you find anything you want to watch with ease.

This TCL Smart TV is the ideal TV for smaller rooms and spaces, including kids’ rooms, kitchens, man caves, and more. Featuring a 50-inch display, the screen is plenty large enough to enjoy vivid details on your favorite movies, TV shows, and video games, while still fitting easily on most bedroom walls. Enjoy crystal clear picture quality with the 4K HDR technology and Dolby Vision. QLED technology provides vivid, lifelike colors and contrast to everything you view.

This Smart TV — on sale now at Walmart — comes with Roku installed for easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms, including Netflix, HBO, Hulu, YouTube, and more. Use the voice-controlled remote to search for movies and shows across various platforms, and even watch live events and local channels without a cable subscription. Not sure if this is the right TV for you? Check out the other Black Friday TV deals going on today to see even more models on sale right now.

Ready to get that new TV for your living room, bedroom, or man cave? Get the TCL 50 inch Class 5 Series 5K QLED Roku Smart TV on sale today at Walmart for just $449, marked down from its regular price of $600, for a total savings of $151. While you’re at it, be sure to check out the other Walmart Black Friday deals going on now to save big on everything on your holiday list.

