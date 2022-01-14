Grab a new 55-inch 4K TV while it’s ON SALE for $319 today

While 75-inch TVs tend to be recommended the most when talking about home theatre setups, they tend to be expensive, especially when a 55-inch TV will work just as well and can probably fit in a smaller space. So, if you’re looking for some good 55-inch 4K TV deals, this TLC Class 4-Series Roku TV is pretty great, especially since it has a pretty substantial $280 discount down to only $319. A steal by any other name.

While it may seem straightforward at face value, the fact that there’s voice control built into the remote of this TV is a great convenience feature. Combine it with the dozens or so streaming apps that it’s compatible with, such as Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, and so on, and you get an easy way to find and watch whatever your heart desires. There’s also dual-band Wi-Fi to connect to the internet wirelessly, or if you prefer an ethernet experience, you get a port for that too. Speaking of connectivity, you also get three HDMI ports and one ARC-enabled HDMI port, which can be paired with a sweet soundbar from our soundbar deals to have fewer cables and higher sound quality.

When it comes to image, we’ve already mentioned it’s 4K, but you’ll be happy to know that it also has HDR, which should provide crisp and clear images, much more so than just the 4K alone will. As for your HD shows that are still in the lower resolution? Well, the screen has an internal processor that can upscale your shows to near UHD, which can sometimes be hit and miss, but is still a nice added feature to have. You also get TCL’s Clear Motion Index 120, which does a little bit of background work to smooth out the frames and provide an overall better experience when watching stuff with a lot of action, such as sports or video games.

While it might not have anything fancy like a QLED display, the TCL 55-Inch Cass 4-Series is a pretty excellent deal for just $319, especially when you consider that the base price is $600, making it almost half off. But, of course, if you do want something a bit different, but still within a reasonable budget, you should check out our other TCL TV deals.

