If you’ve been waiting for the chance to upgrade your home theater setup with a large 4K TV, you shouldn’t miss Walmart’s $402 discount for the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. It’s down to just $398, which is less than half its original price of $800, for one of the best Walmart TV deals that you can shop right now.

Not all living rooms have enough space to comfortably watch on a 65-inch screen — you’ll have to check first through Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy. Once you’ve made sure, then this offer for the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is yours for the taking. You have to hurry, though — there’s no telling when the deal will end or when stock will run out.

4K upscaling transforms HD content to near 4K quality

Roku TV grants access to streaming services

Roku app enables voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant

Convert your living room into a true home theater with the addition of the TCL 4-Series 4K TV. Its 65-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR technology delivers sharp details and lifelike colors, for stunning images that feel like you’re looking out the window. The TV also comes with a 4K upscaling feature, which can transform HD content such as movies and sporting events to near 4K resolution.

The TCL 4-Series 4K TV is powered by the Roku TV platform, and it’s actually in our rankings of the best Roku TVs for the model’s value for its size. The smart TV interface, similar to what’s offered by the best TVs, provides easy access to your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, among the many others in the space. Accessing streaming content is easy through the 4K TV’s simple home screen, which you can customize with your favorite streaming channels and other input sources such as cable TV and gaming consoles. The TCL 4-Series 4K TV comes with a simple remote, though you can use the Roku app instead. The app enables voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, for an even more convenient way of operating the TV.

If it can fit in your living room, or wherever you’re planning to place it in your home, the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is a must-buy with Walmart’s discount. You can have the TV for just $398, less than half its sticker price of $800 after a $402 discount, but you need to act fast. The deal may end at any moment, so click that Buy Now button to get the 4K TV delivered to your doorstep.

Whether you choose to buy the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV or a different model, your next move should be to invest in soundbar deals. The speakers on today’s TVs are generally lacking because there’s no room for larger ones, so connecting a soundbar to your TV is the key to unlocking an immersive cinematic experience within the comforts of your living room.

