This Dell 2-in-1 Desktop PC is only $500 for Cyber Monday 2021

If you’re in the market for a new desktop PC, this Cyber Monday deal is for you. Dell is currently offering the Inspiron 2-in-1 24 5000 with Bipod Stand for just $500, which is one of the best Dell Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home office or shopping for a special someone this holiday season, this is a deal you won’t want to miss. But act fast — Cyber Monday deals tend to sell out quickly.

The Dell Inspiron 24 5000 with Bipod Stand comes with the 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor and Intel UHD Graphics card with shared graphics memory. The hard drive is 1 TB 7200 rpm 2.5-inch SATA, and it has 8GB of memory. All of this means you get top-tier performance and speed from perennial powerhouse Dell. Windows 11 Home is the operating system, and the wireless is Intel Wi-Fi 6. The display is 23.8-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) and features Anti-Glare Narrow Border AIT Infinity Non-Touch Display.

The Dell Inspiron 24 5000 features the Dell Cinema Guide, which puts all of your favorite content under one roof — you can search across all of your streaming services and track new and watched episodes of your favorite shows, all with excellent sound and color. The InfinityEdge FHD display has an eight mm border for a full-screen experience from almost any angle. The forward-facing soundbar is equipped with speakers that have been professionally tuned with Waves MaxxAudio Pro.

The space-efficient stand stores the keyboard under the display and allows for improved stability. The entire PC is space-saving in that the computer, monitor, and speakers are all in one. For your security, the pop-up webcam stays hidden until you’re ready to use it and adds to the sleek design. Increase productivity with Dell Mobile Connect, which allows you to take calls directly from your PC. You can also send and receive SMS messages from your Dell desktop, which also increases productivity. Dell Mobile Connect also sends you app notifications and allows you to transfer photos, videos, music, documents, and more between your PC and phone wirelessly.

The Dell Inspiron 24 5000 comes with all of the ports you could ever need to support all of your accessories: HDMI-out, HDMI-in, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C, Ethernet, USB 2.0 Type A, three USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, universal headphone jack, and SD card reader 3.0. You also receive premium support from Dell’s expert technicians who are available 24/7, and if they can’t fix your issue, they will send a technician out to help you. Your purchase stays protected with accidental damage service, so you don’t have to worry about spills or surges. You can definitely rest easy after purchasing this Dell PC.

