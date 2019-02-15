Digital Trends
Under Armour drops prices on Gore-Tex Jackets, Pants, and backpacks

Jacob Kienlen
Many clothing brands put more focus on form than function, and you’ve probably been on the receiving end of that before. Whether it’s that winter jacket that doesn’t keep you warm, a raincoat that doesn’t stop the rain, or some athletic shorts that restrict you athletically, even the most stylish of clothing can be rendered useless by a lack of functionality. But with Under Armour, every jacket, pair of pants, or backpack is designed with a purpose. UA clothing is meant to be more than just clothing, it’s the armor you wear to aid you in battle. And with the Under Armour Outlet Exclusive sale, you can save big on Gore-Tex, ArmourStorm, and a wide variety of other signature styles.

The UA Outlet Exclusive sale is going on right now through Monday, February 18. During this time, you can get up to 40 percent off a huge range of outlet items, including Gore-Tex rain gear. Additionally, you can get an extra 20 percent off those already discounted items when you spend $100 or more. All you need to do is use the promo code RALLY20 at checkout to receive those savings.

If you want to peruse this sale on your own, we’ve provided a few quick links to help you out.

UA Nimbus Gore-Tex Jacket — $125 off

under armor outlet sale on gore tex ua nimbus

If you’re looking for the ultimate in rainproof athletic gear, this jacket is definitely something you should consider. Built with three layers of Gore-Tex fabric, the UA Nimbus is 100-percent waterproof. And because it is layered, it still manages to maintain a breathable, lightweight feel. So whether you’re golfing, biking, or running, this Gore-Tex jacket will keep you dry without cooking you alive within it. It also comes with a helmet compatible hood with front and back adjustments, making it even more beneficial for cyclists.

Normally priced at $500, this waterproof jacket is on sale for $375 right now. However, you can also get the additional 20 percent off when you use the promo code.

UA Unstoppable Gore Windstopper Sweatpants — $25 off

under armor outlet sale on gore tex sweatpants

Though these pants aren’t rainproof, they are built to be windproof. The UA Unstoppable collection was designed to be the perfect blend of form and function. Though these sweatpants are built for comfort, it’s the Gore-Tex Windstopper panels that give it that extra edge, offering total windproofing. The textured knit body fabric is also light and breathable, thanks to material that wicks sweat away without retaining moisture.

Normally priced at $100, these windproof sweatpants are on sale for just $75 right now at the UA Outlet. You’ll need to spend another $25 to take advantage of the additional 20 percent off, however.

UA Hustle 3.0 Backpack — Under $50

under armor outlet sale on gore tex armour

The UA Hustle backpack isn’t made with Gore-Tex fabric, but that doesn’t mean it can’t handle the elements. Built with Under Armour Storm technology, it was made to handle anything nature can throw at it. With the addition of a highly water-resistant finish, this backpack should be able to handle normal amounts of precipitation — just don’t jump in a pool with it. On the inside, it comes with a soft-lined laptop sleeve that can hold a 15-inch MacBook Pro or anything of similar size. With highly water-resistant front pockets, this backpack is great for keeping valuables dry and safe while you travel.

Normally priced at $55, this Under Armour backpack is on sale for just $42 right now. If you’re looking for a quality backpack for college, the Hustle 3.0 is an excellent option.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

