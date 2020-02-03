If this year has got you wanting to become a health nut, then you’ll surely find some use for a blender. This is especially true now that models not only let you have your fill of energizing smoothies in the morning, but also offer the means to make all kinds of homemade treats from appetizers to dessert. Blenders make for versatile kitchen appliances that help make meal prep more enjoyable, convenient, and faster. This way, you can open yourself to a wider range of recipes and achieve optimal consistency. And to put the cherry on top, Amazon is letting you in on up to $209 worth of savings on premium blenders from Vitamix and Ninja Foodi.

Vitamix Ascent Series A2300 — $360 ($190 Off)

In the world of blenders, Vitamix is at the top of its class, with all the features you didn’t even think a blender would have. The A2300 allows you to make hot soup without the need for a stove. Its stainless-steel blades reach speeds fast enough to create friction heat to bring cold ingredients to a steaming hot temperature in as little as six minutes, and it can cut through anything without dulling or bending. Needless to say, you can whip up almost anything you throw in its low-profile 64-ounce container, be it to heat, chop, grind, blend or emulsify ingredients. And with its compatibility with a range of blending cups and bowls in Vitamix’s Ascent series, you’ll be able to make personal to large batches in no time at all. It even has self-detect technology that automatically recognizes the container size and adjusts the program settings and maximum blend times for you.

This professional-grade blender gives home cooks and chefs alike the utmost control to obtain their desired texture with ten variable speeds plus a pulse feature. And to maximize its full potential, you’ll simply have to download the Perfect Blend app to unlock 17 more programs and access over 500 recipes. Pairing your iOS or Android device via Bluetooth will then enable the A2300 to send information to the app about the container’s size to eliminate the guesswork in recipe conversion. To assure consistent results, its built-in digital timer helps avoid over or under-processing your custom recipes by shutting the machine off as soon as its blend time lapses.

The sleek Vitamix Ascent Series A2300 looks and works smart with a high-performance motor hiding under the hood. It surely can take on even the toughest ingredients like nuts and coffee beans without overheating while its patented container is designed to be precise in folding ingredients back to the blades for speedier and smoother blends. The best part is, you can count on a hassle-free clean with no disassembly required. You just have to mix warm water and a drop of dish soap at its highest speed setting, then see it self-clean for 60 seconds or less.

Normally listing at $550, the intuitive Vitamix Ascent Series A2300 can be yours for $360 on Amazon.

Ninja Foodi Cold and Hot (HB152) — $130 ($40 Off)

If you find Vitamix’s A2300 is priced over your budget, Ninja Foodi’s HB152 stands ready let you create a variety of cold and hot concoctions for a fraction of the cost. Its 1,400-peak-watt motor works hand in hand with its stainless-steel blades to blast through anything. You’ll be able to crush ice and get the maximum nutrient extraction as you liquefy frozen or whole fruits and vegetables. It also has an 800-watt heating element that helps you infuse flavor even as it aids in cleaning its 64-ounce container.

From refreshing beverages and sinfully delicious ice creams or sorbets to hearty soups and mouthwatering dips and sauces, this Ninja Foodi blender delivers with 12 auto-IQ programs. A press of a button is all it takes to sate your cravings. And when you want to have things done your way, you can toggle through six manual modes for blending and cooking or select among three variable speeds for low, medium, and high. It also has a pulse feature when you just need quick bursts in power for chunky salsas. You’re also provided a tamper to easily push ingredients down towards the blades for the smoothest blending results.

This Ninja Foodi’s container is not supposed to be submerged in water, please notw. But even though it isn’t dishwasher safe, it has the ability to self-clean. A one-touch program blends water and detergent together and brings it to a boil. And since its pitcher is made with premium non-stick glass, you’ll have no trouble with leftover residue even when you’ve just melted sticky chocolate or cheesy fondues. A quick rinse under the sink is all you need to do at most.

Blend or cook with the Ninja Foodi HB152 while Amazon lets you have it for just $130 instead of the usual $170.

