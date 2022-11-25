Black Friday is finally here, and if you’re in the market for a new 65-inch TV for your home movie room, you’re in luck. One of the best Black Friday TV deals to drop today is this 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K TV, which is a fantastic value for anybody looking to upgrade to a QLED television. Normally $630, Best Buy has it marked down to just $500 right now for its Black Friday sale, saving you $130. Read on to learn more about the benefits of a QLED television and why you might want to add this quantum-dot TV to your home theater setup.

Why you should buy the Vizio 65-inch MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV

Quantum-dot LED TVs are a sort of “in-between” option between a standard LED TV and a high-end OLED TV. A QLED TV adds a layer of small particles, or quantum dots, over the LED panel. This quantum-dot overlay amplifies color and brightness, creating a more vivid and vibrant picture that’s better for daytime viewing. Over the past year (and especially with Black Friday deals happening now), the price of QLED televisions has approached that of LED TVs, making now a great time to upgrade to a quantum-dot panel if you’ve been thinking about it.

Vizio is one of the best TV brands for affordable quantum-dot televisions, and the Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV is one of the best 65-inch models you’re going to find for less than $600 right now. Along with its vibrant and colorful QLED panel, the Vizio MQ6 Series smart TV features support for Dolby Vision and other top HDR formats, three HDMI 2.1 inputs, and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It’s good to go for video games too, with this recent model being updated with AMD FreeSync and an automatic Game Mode that reduces input lag and optimizes the picture for gaming.

The Vizio 65-inch MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV also has some nice smart features. It’s fully compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, so if you have a smart home ecosystem built around those platforms (or even just something like an Echo or Nest smart speaker), you can easily add this TV to your smart setup and sync it up with your other devices. The TV also has Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast built in, allowing you to cast content directly to the TV from a compatible mobile device.

Gone are the days when you had to pay a premium for a quantum-dot TV, and for Black Friday, you can score the Vizio 65-inch MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV for just $500 after a $130 discount. That’s a killer deal.

