Another Black Friday is approaching, and as always, we are diving deep into the internet to find insane deals. We’ve found some of the best Black Friday deals this year, available for all our readers to purchase and save crazy amounts of cash. For today’s special deal, we have the Vizio 32-inch 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar for an insane price of ONLY $99. Originally $128, you save yourself $29 on this amazing piece of equipment.

Vizio is America’s top soundbar brand, and you can feel safe knowing that their products are of amazing quality yet affordable. The Vizio 23-inch 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar has two full-range speakers that fill a room with sonic goodness anytime you use them to their full potential. With a 50 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response, you’ll be able to hear the full dynamic range of audio engineering expertise.

Similarly, if you’re focused on a movie’s audio production, you can take in the atmosphere more comprehensively with this frequency range. To amp things up, you can turn this soundbar up to 95dB with minimal distortion and compression. That will really spice up your setup and give a whole new meaning to the term “home theater.”

There are plenty of Black Friday soundbar deals, but we highlight this one as we just love the design and functionality of this product. It’s sleek and seamless yet packs a punch for audiophiles across the world. Not to mention that the Vizio 2021 soundbar lineup is going big on Dolby Atmos and HDMI eARC support for those audio geeks. You can pair this product up with your phone, iPad, or other Bluetooth-enabled device and stream music or podcasts straight to the soundbar. The Vizio 32-inch 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar feels like the perfect versatile product for all entertainment scenarios. Hosting a house party and need some great speakers to keep the vibe up? Watching an intense movie with the family? Or are you just in the mood to enjoy your favorite Netflix shows with great quality sound? This soundbar does all of that and more.

We’ve been amping up this product, but we think that this is a steal this Black Friday. We frequently update our readers with the best Walmart Black Friday deals, and we think that this ranks up there as one of the best. Grab this while you can at only $99 and save yourself $29.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations