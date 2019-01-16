Digital Trends
January is the trial month of eating healthier and working out more but if you really want to stick to your fitness goals a home gym might be the solution. Building a home gym may sound pricey but when you budget smart enough you can have your very own home gym for under $350. The right tools and equipment will help you along the way and right now Walmart has great discounts on gym equipment. If 2019 is the year you start investing in your health goals, Walmart is discounting this professional workout equipment so you can exercise from the comfort of your home.

There’s a lot of expensive machinery out there but the Gold’s Gym XRS 50 home gym with high and low pulley system is a complete workout unit that targets your entire body. This home gym machine normally retails for $399 but it is now discounted $202 off,  marking it down to just $197. It packs up to 280 pounds of weight for lifting which is an impressive amount for this price.

You can use this machine to build muscle with weights via a high and low pulley system to build muscle on your biceps and triceps. It also features a chest press and butterfly system to help build resistance and target your pecks, and back and shoulder muscles. When you sit on the vinyl seat you can exercise your legs with the four-roll leg developer. That’s essentially three machines in one, with the result that it won’t take up too much space in your spare room or garage.

A home gym is the perfect alternative to a crowded gym or an unused membership. Workout at your own time and convenience with a high quality machine that will help you tone, build muscle, and help lose the weight you want.

Work out all winter and get ready for the summer with this super versatile machine that adds plenty of variety to the exercises in your daily workout. Plan to take advantage of this great deal soon because it won’t last forever.

