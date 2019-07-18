Digital Trends
Walmart’s Prime Day Nintendo Switch bundle deal is still going on

Lucas Coll
By
nintendo switch deals

Despite having been on the market for a couple of years now, we still don’t often see discounts on the Nintendo Switch (not particularly big ones, anyway). Even during sales like Prime Day and Black Friday, the pickings for Switch deals are slim compared to those for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The best bet for Nintendo fans or anyone else looking to get their hands on this unique console is to grab one of the bundle deals that pop up from time to time, and Walmart is still offering its Nintendo Switch bundle offer that it ran during Prime Day.

One of the likely reasons that the Switch doesn’t go on sale all that regularly is because it’s a pretty good value already, at least relative to other systems which have cost as much as $500 at launch. Nintendo’s latest console was priced at $299 upon release and costs $299 now, but given the massive success the Switch has seen (blowing its ill-fated predecessor, the Wii U, out of the water), gamers clearly think it’s worth it and we’re inclined to agree.

Nintendo broke the mold with the Switch’s design, combining a traditional console with a handheld gaming system that you can take on the go. Hook the dock up to your TV and play at home with the Joy-Cons or a Pro Controller, or pop the Switch out and attach the Joy-Cons to the sides to take it with you. The Switch has also built up an excellent library that includes a slew of great indie games you normally wouldn’t find on a Nintendo console.

This Nintendo Switch bundle deal lets you save 50% (or $30) on one of five games when you buy the console. You can pick either the Switch with the blue and red Joy-Cons or the gray Joy-Cons, and your choice of games includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (of these, our strongest recommendations would be Odyssey or Breath of the Wild).

As the Nintendo Switch retails for $299 and games go for $60, this bundle — which knocks 50% off the price of one of the five games listed above — comes in at $329. This offers gamers a chance to score one of the last Switch deals we’re likely to see before Black Friday, especially if you missed the Prime Day deals last Monday and Tuesday.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

