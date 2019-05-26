Share

One of the greatest benefits of owning very distinctive PS4 controllers is that you’ll always have “your” controller. There’s just something about knowing which wireless controller is yours that provides a feeling of personality to your gaming. Logging hour after hour with a unique Dualshock 4 can help you feel more connected with games you play, much like the custom skin on an avatar can make you feel more connected to your character. With Walmart’s Memorial Day sale offering a wide array of options at just $47 right now, it’s a great time to pick one up for a PlayStation 4 controller at a discounted price.

This Walmart sale is one of the best Memorial Day sales we’ve seen — though Gamestop is also having a sale. With nice discounts on Nintendo Switch games, Xbox One bundles, and 4K TVs, the retail giant has discounted items left and right. If a new Dualshock controller is all your after, however, we’ve found the best deals below:

PS4 Dualshock 4 Controller — Blue Midnight

If you’re looking for something that is just gray or black, but still subtle, Midnight Blue is an excellent option. Like all wireless Dual Shock controllers, this version comes with precision control, a share button, and efficient charging via the Micro USB port — you just need to remember to plug it in from time to time. Though it only deviates slightly from the standard black model, it still provides a sleek, customized look. If you want something a bit more flashy, the options below will most likely be more your style.

PS4 Dualshock 4 Controller — Blue Camo

If you like the idea of a blue controller, but need something a bit more tactical than a solid color, then maybe you just need to add a bit of camouflage. Built with warriors in mind, this Blue Camo controller offers a unique look that will blend in with any water-based environment.

PS4 Dualshock 4 Controller — Gold

Do you enjoy the finer things in life? This golden controller offers a shiny and luxurious look for anyone who fancies that fancy living. Though a lot of Sony PlayStation 4 controllers tend to be more rugged than flashy, the beautiful gold finish on this model brings a dose of eye-popping color to your game.

PS4 Dualshock 4 Controller — Magma Red

Some players like to keep it cool, while others tend to run hot. This Magma Red PS4 controller offers a bright, fiery look that stands out among many of the others on this list. Much like a Ferrari in the jungle. It may look like you need don a pair of oven mitts to handle this piece of gaming equipment, but it’s actually cool to the touch.

PS4 Dualshock 4 Controller — Green Camo

While the Blue Camo option seems a little bit more Marine, this Green Camo version exudes more of an Army vibe. If you’re a gamer who likes to get through first-person shooters by hiding in the bushes and ambushing fools, this is a solid choice. Just make sure you leave this wireless controller in plain site — considering it’s prone to invisibility among the clutter.

