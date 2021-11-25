If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a big upgrade to your home theater setup, look no further than the best TV deal under $300 for Black Friday. You can pick up this Insignia 55-inch 4K TV for a just $300 at Best Buy, after a $250 discount. This is easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals you’ll see this holiday season. Like other best Black Friday deals, we expect this TV to fly off the shelves quickly. Buy yours today before it sells out!

Buy Now

Today’s Best $300 Black Friday TV Deal

Why buy:

Access to a wide library of content with Fire TV

Voice control with Amazon Alexa

HDR for vivid, high-contrast movies

Easy and safe wall mounting with VESA compatibility

We’re just as surprised as you are to see this stunning Insignia 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $300 at Best Buy. That’s a $250 discount on the original price of $550, which seems almost too good to be true. Keep reading to learn more about just how big of a steal this 4K TV is right now.

While it’s not exactly one of the best TVs, the Insignia 55-inch F30 4K TV proves that you don’t have to compromise on quality to get an excellent-value television set. It’s equipped with a high-quality 2160p screen that can display all of the latest and greatest content in fantastic detail. The LED panel provides plenty of colors and contrast, no matter what you’re watching. There’s also DTS studio sound that works out of the box, so you can start using it without any external audio peripherals.

On top of being an insanely affordable 4K TV, this set also has plenty of smart functionality. It’s equipped with Fire TV, which means it has access to nearly every streaming service under the sun, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video. It even comes with a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+ so you can start watching Apple Originals immediately. There’s also support for Alexa voice controls, so you can navigate to your favorite shows using only your voice. If you prefer having it on the wall instead of the counter, this unit is VESA compatible for straightforward mounting.

This Insignia TV offers incredible value and is packed with tons of features that you wouldn’t expect from a model at this price point. You can get it right now at Best Buy for just $300, which is a whopping $250 off the regular price of $550. There’s no time to waste; this will probably be one of the most popular TV deals this year, so you should pick it up as soon as you can.

Buy Now

Should you shop this $300 Black Friday TV deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

If you’re looking to buy a big item like a TV, you’re probably trying to figure out whether you should get this deal now or wait until Cyber Monday. Here’s our advice: get this deal right now. Cyber Monday deals are rarely better than the ones on Black Friday, and there’s no guarantee that the rock-bottom price on this TV will even be available by then. There’s also a chance that this product goes out of stock completely.

You can always cancel your order or return the TV if you manage to find a better deal on Cyber Monday, but this massive discount seems hard to beat. If you’ve been looking for an amazing TV deal for $300, it doesn’t get any better than this Insignia TV. Get it right now so you can binge-watch your favorite shows in stunning 4K over the holidays.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations