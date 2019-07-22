Share

Summers will always be great for family bonding, fun and games, and the much-needed downtime. School may start soon enough but it’s not too late to go on at least one more camping trip. Gear up and have the whole family create priceless moments with the Wenzel 8-Person Klondike Tent for $80 less than its usual price of $220.

Wenzel has gone three centuries of developing an uncompromised quality of camping gear and such could be expected with this Klondike tent. The tent has enough room to fit eight people in sleeping bags comfortably. And if your group isn’t that big, you could opt to have two queen-sized air mattresses instead. With 158 square feet and a peak height of 6 feet, 6 inches, you should have enough room to stretch your limbs and keep the essentials with the easy-to-reach storage pockets sewn into the tent walls.

It’s pretty much a given that nobody likes sleeping in a puddle of their own sweat but a good night’s sleep can be achieved with the right camping gear. Wenzel’s Klondike tent can be entered through the screen room that doubles up as a camping porch or sleeping area. The mesh walls provide excellent ventilation and are further enhanced with two mesh windows, and a vent located at the back of the tent to facilitate hi-low air. The roof is detachable so you may choose to lose it during those hot summer nights while you lay flabbergasted by the unobstructed view of the starry night sky. The design is basically cut out to let the breeze in and keep those pesky mosquitoes away.

Camp no matter the season, as the tent’s fiberglass frame and power corners increase its capacity to withstand high winds. Although it’s claimed to be made from Weather Armor polyester fabric and polyurethane water-resistant coating, reviewers recommend that you do your own waterproofing treatment to make sure that you are safeguarded from rains and leaks.

The Wenzel 8-Person Klondike Tent is fairly easy to assemble and typically takes 10 to 15 minutes to set up. The spacious tent allows flexibility in terms of sleeping and storage options, as well as having a spare room for playing board games or charades with the whole bunch. For the discounted price of $140 on Amazon, the possibilities for the ultimate camping experience can be endless.

