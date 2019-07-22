Deals

Get 37% off the Wenzel Klondike tent on Amazon, and take the family camping

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
wenzel 8 pax klondike tent amazon

Summers will always be great for family bonding, fun and games, and the much-needed downtime. School may start soon enough but it’s not too late to go on at least one more camping trip. Gear up and have the whole family create priceless moments with the Wenzel 8-Person Klondike Tent for $80 less than its usual price of $220.

Wenzel has gone three centuries of developing an uncompromised quality of camping gear and such could be expected with this Klondike tent. The tent has enough room to fit eight people in sleeping bags comfortably. And if your group isn’t that big, you could opt to have two queen-sized air mattresses instead. With 158 square feet and a peak height of 6 feet, 6 inches, you should have enough room to stretch your limbs and keep the essentials with the easy-to-reach storage pockets sewn into the tent walls.

It’s pretty much a given that nobody likes sleeping in a puddle of their own sweat but a good night’s sleep can be achieved with the right camping gear. Wenzel’s Klondike tent can be entered through the screen room that doubles up as a camping porch or sleeping area. The mesh walls provide excellent ventilation and are further enhanced with two mesh windows, and a vent located at the back of the tent to facilitate hi-low air. The roof is detachable so you may choose to lose it during those hot summer nights while you lay flabbergasted by the unobstructed view of the starry night sky.  The design is basically cut out to let the breeze in and keep those pesky mosquitoes away.

Camp no matter the season, as the tent’s fiberglass frame and power corners increase its capacity to withstand high winds. Although it’s claimed to be made from Weather Armor polyester fabric and polyurethane water-resistant coating, reviewers recommend that you do your own waterproofing treatment to make sure that you are safeguarded from rains and leaks.

The Wenzel 8-Person Klondike Tent is fairly easy to assemble and typically takes 10 to 15 minutes to set up. The spacious tent allows flexibility in terms of sleeping and storage options, as well as having a spare room for playing board games or charades with the whole bunch. For the discounted price of $140 on Amazon, the possibilities for the ultimate camping experience can be endless.

Scouting for more options? Here are some of the best tents, sleeping bags, air mattresses, and camping hacks for your next outdoor adventure. For more awesome stuff, check out our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019
Up Next

Looking for an electric scooter for your commute? Amazon drops $52 off Gotrax G2
air conditioner deals
Deals

Best air conditioner deals: LG, TCL, and Frigidaire get discounts

We’re well into summer, but the hottest days are yet to come. Here are a few air conditioner deals available online right now for both portable and window-mounted units in a variety of BTU outputs so you can find the right one for your…
Posted By Lucas Coll
coleman fast pitch cabin tent walmart deal tenaya lake 8 person
Deals

Gear up for your camping trip with the Coleman Fast Pitch Tent, now only $139

Whether you’re staying in your own backyard or heading out to the wilderness, the Coleman Tenaya Lake Fast Pitch 8-Person Cabin Tent is a reliable companion for almost any kind of outdoor adventure. Get yours for only $139.
Posted By Erica Katherina
fitbit ace kids fitness tracker amazon prime day deal
Deals

Amazon drops Fitbit Ace fitness tracker for kids to $60 on Prime Day

We scoured Amazon during Prime Day 2019 to help you spot discounts on tech for kids. If you are looking for a gift for your preteen, consider the Fitbit Ace. You can get this fitness tracker for just $60 during this event.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
olarhike air mattress prime day deal twin
Deals

Sleep soundly with the OlarHike twin air mattress, now 50% off for Prime Day

Is your house not big enough to accommodate more beds? What if you’re going camping and you can’t handle lying on the hard ground? The solution is an air mattress, like the OlarHike, which is available on Prime Day for only $60.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
frigidaire air conditioners walmart deals window conditioner fgrc1244t1
Deals

Beat the summer heat with these Walmart air conditioner deals, now up to 50% off

Whether you’re replacing your clunky air conditioner or moving into a new place, now’s a great time to score amazing deals on Frigidaire. Two high-end models are currently available on Walmart at a staggering 50% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
haiku home smart ceiling fan amazon deal l series 52 inch
Deals

Looking for a smart ceiling fan? Amazon has a $95 Post-Prime Day discount

If you are looking for a cooling solution that is more economical than an air conditioner, check out the Haiku Home L Series 52-Inch Smart Ceiling Fan. Buy it on Amazon now to get a $95 post-Prime Day discount.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
ozark trail kids camping bundle walmart kid s tent
Deals

Get $84 in savings with Walmart’s sale on the Ozark Trail kid’s camping tent

Priceless moments don't necessarily have to break the bank, the Ozark Trail three-person kids camping tent bundle is now selling at a discounted price of $35 on Walmart. Get this $119 tent set for $84 less while it lasts.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Chromebook
Deals

Walmart slashes $70 off the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 for summer clearance sale

Need a laptop that you’ll just use primarily for web browsing? Buy a Chromebook. Chromebooks are cheaper alternatives to normal laptops, like the Acer Chromebook Spin 11. It's available on Walmart for only $229, which is $70 less than its…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
ge window air conditioners walmart deals 5000 btu conditioner with remote
Deals

Walmart cuts prices of GE window air conditioners for the Big Save sale

Whether you are in need of a new window air conditioner or looking to replace an old model, now is the time to buy. Walmart's “The Big Save” sale is extended until July 21. Get these GE window air conditioners under $160.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best laptop deals featured
Computing

Our best laptop deals for July 2019, including the discounted Dell XPS 13

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
mongoose bmx bikes walmart price rollback bike featured
Deals

Walmart discounts the price of Mongoose BMX Bikes by up to 47%

Walmart discounts the price of Mongoose Boys’ BMX bikes by up to 47% as part of The Big Save event. Don’t miss out on this offer and give your child a cool bike to ride on. Check it now as we’ve gathered them all here.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
MacBook Airs
Deals

Amazon hacks nearly $300 off the price of this 13-inch MacBook Air

Amazon is selling a 13-inch Retina display MacBook Air at nearly $300 off of its original price. In addition to a Retina display, this MacBook Air features 256GB of SSD storage and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.
Posted By Anita George
nordstrom anniversary sale best deals on hair tools and beauty gadgets foreo ufo
Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary sale: Best deals on hair tools, beauty gadgets, and more

Nordstrom's massive Anniversary Sale is finally here. We've picked out a few of our favorite hair styling tools and beauty gadgets.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
secure fathers day deals on vpn plans from ip vanish ipvanish
Deals

Protect your new Prime Day devices with IPVanish VPN, on sale until Sunday

If you scored a new device during Prime Day, then you'll want to protect your tech with a good VPN like IPVanish. IPVanish has extended its Prime Day week sale through the weekend, too, making now the best time to sign up and save 63%
Posted By Lucas Coll