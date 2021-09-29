Besides free weights, like dumbbells, a must-have piece of equipment for any home or personal gym is a treadmill. Of course, if you’re going to install a treadmill, you need enough space, but there are some concessions you can make. For example, if you choose a folding treadmill, they can generally be collapsed after use and pushed to the side, taking up much less space than a traditional machine. With a lot of foldable treadmills, however, you sacrifice some of the better features to accommodate the smaller dimensions. Just take a quick look at some of the latest treadmill deals, and you’ll see that’s the case.

The Xterra Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill is foldable, yes, but it has a large running or walking space and comes with a few notable features — such as the 5-inch LCD readout. It even has manual incline settings so you can increase the difficulty of your workouts. Normally $500, you can grab it right now for $350 with free shipping and delivery. Perhaps more enticing is the fact that over 7,000 Amazon customer reviews are favorable, with ratings at 5 stars. We’ll explore what some of those reviews say below, or you can check them out yourself.

Why do people love the TR150 folding treadmill so much?

The Xterra Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill offers a speed range of 0.5 to 10 mph with 12 preset programs to offer a range of workout difficulties. There are three manual incline settings, as well. The 5-inch LCD rests smack dab in the center top of the console and displays health and activity stats like current speed, incline, time, distance, calories burned, and pulse. The hand pulse grip sensors are mounted on the side handlebars, so you naturally cover them while you’re using the bars for support — and they measure your pulse! The cushioned deck is soft and relatively comfortable while providing plenty of support for your workout, whether it’s intense or more relaxed. When you’re all done, it folds up nicely and slides out of the way so you can recover some space.

Now, those features all sound great, but the more pertinent question is: How much do people love this thing? What do current owners have to say about it? In a two-year follow-up review, one commenter says it’s “definitely a fabulous bang for your buck!” Another said “wow, great deal,” and that they’re delighted they went with this much cheaper option over some of the more expensive ones. The consensus seems to be that, even though it’s an inexpensive treadmill, it’s well worth the money, and most owners love it! There are over 11,000 global reviews on Amazon, and it has an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 total, with over 7,000 at a perfect rating of 5 stars.

What’s the deal?

We probably wouldn’t be here if the price-to-value ratio wasn’t phenomenal, and the current price just sweetens the deal. Normally $500, the TR150 Folding Treadmill is $150 off right now, putting the final price at $350 with free shipping and free delivery. The free delivery is an important distinction, considering treadmills are heavy, and it would generally cost a lot to ship this machine to your home. Here, it’s all covered. You can also have it assembled by a pro team and placed in a room of your choice for a small fee. Oherwise, it will be delivered to your doorstep.

Whatever you choose, you can have it in your home and ready to rock within the next few days or weeks. That’s awesome.

