Early Prime Day Deal: Save $90 on top-rated Winix Air Purifier today

Another early Prime Day deal has emerged from Amazon, this time on the incredibly-highly rated Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier. This device has more than 6,400 5-star reviews on Amazon and has been dropped in price by $90 to just $160 in one of the strongest early Prime Day deals so far.

The Winix Air Purifier uses a true HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of all airborne particles larger than 0.3 microns. This includes dust mites, pet dander, pollens, and other allergens. In the midst of fall allergy season, this air purifier can help keep the air quality of your home at manageable levels.

The Winix Air Purifier has a washable AOC carbon filter. You can extend the life of the filter by taking it out and giving it a quick wash; just make sure to let it dry completely before you add it back into the machine. Another filter called the PlasmaWave is a permanent filter that works to break down odors, allergens, chemical vapors, and other pollutants into harmless, breathable air.

The max volume is only 27.8 decibels, so you never have to worry about the Winix waking you up in the middle of the night when it kicks on. In fact, you can activate its Sleep Mode to ensure it runs silently throughout the night. Built-in smart sensors keep track of the air quality and turn on automatically thanks to the Auto Mode. The fan and filter will adjust as needed to keep your air quality at safe levels. This device is rated for rooms up to 360 square feet in size, which makes it a great choice for a college dorm or studio apartment or even a living room.

This past year has made more people focus on the quality of the air they breathe. As a result, this deal is expected to sell out quickly. The price has dropped from $250 to $160, so if you’re looking to pick up an air purifier for your home (or for someone about to head off to college soon), act fast before the sale ends. With such a highly-rated air purifier available for such a great deal, it won’t last long.

