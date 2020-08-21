Xbox Wireless Controller for the Xbox One is only $45 today

Been desperately waiting for a price drop on an Xbox Wireless Controller so you and a buddy can team up for some couch co-op? Keen to demonstrate who’s the best at Tekken 7 instead? You’re in luck. Right now, Amazon has the basic Xbox Wireless Controller for only $45, down $15 from the usual $60. I want dfWe can’t see this price sticking around for long with Xbox controller deals hard to find, so you’ll need to act fast to get the discount.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is a delightful piece of ergonomic magic. It molds into your hands nicely with easy-to-reach buttons, analog sticks and a d-pad for good measure. The controller is compatible with all the Xbox One consoles including the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, and the original Xbox One. It also works with Windows 10 and a number of tablets thanks to its use of Bluetooth technology to increase your connectivity options. That’s sure to be useful if you’re an avid PC gamer or you want to be able to play more games on the move via your tablet.

Compared to previous Xbox One controllers, this one — designed for use with the Xbox One — offers twice the wireless range so you won’t have to be so close to your games console for it to work effectively. That’s particularly useful in large living spaces. It also has improved textured grips for added comfort, plus it includes a 3.5mm stereo headset jack for wired headphones. You can also use the Xbox Accessories app to remap buttons to get the best experience for you each step of the way. Effectively, it’s the best basic Xbox Wireless Controller yet so you know you’ve got a good deal here.

Ordinarily priced at $60, the Xbox Wireless Controller is down to only $45 right now at Amazon. Xbox controllers don’t tend to be reduced in price very often so stock is sure to go really fast. You’ll want to jump on this offer as soon as possible. You’ll be gaming with your buddies in no time with this deal.

