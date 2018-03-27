Today only: Pick up an Xbox One X and ‘Far Cry 5’ Bundle for just $410

Share

If you’ve been looking to grab an Xbox One X, there’s no better time than right now. Being as new as it is, we haven’t seen very many deals on Microsoft’s new and powerful gaming console come through the pipeline. This bundle comes with the Xbox One X, a controller, and the newly released Far Cry 5 — all for just $410. To take full advantage of this discount, make sure you use the eBay promo code “PRESPRING” when you checkout.

If you were to buy the console and the game separately, you’d find yourself spending $560 of your hard-earned money. With this bundle, you’re actually saving quite a bit, not to mention getting all of that Xbox One X and Far Cry goodness all at once. However, it is important to note that the eBay promo code will only grant you those extra savings until 8 p.m. PT today, March 27. If you want to save $150 on an awesome bundle such as this, you better act fast.

Making the decision to spend $410 on a new console can be scary, so if you find yourself hesitating, we can help you make the right choice. We wrote a pretty awesome review of the Xbox One X, with detailed explanations of all the highs and lows the console had to offer. If you want shortened version, we gave it a score of 8 out of 10 and said things like, “The beastly Xbox One X is the best way to play console games.”

As for Far Cry 5, the franchise pretty much speaks for itself. With a fun open world full of interesting characters and surprises, it’s every bit as entertaining as other games in the series. If you want to know more about this awesome game, you can take a loot at our in-depth review.

Don’t miss your chance to nab a great deal on one of the most popular consoles on the market right now.

