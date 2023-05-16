The streaming wars have begun. Nearly everyone gets their daily TV and movie fix via the internet, whether it’s on their phone, laptop or TV. While online only streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu have embraced this trend, traditional cable has been left in the dust. Still, cable fills a unique need when it comes to streaming live TV. Whether you want to watch the big game as it happens or just channel surf until you find something good, live TV is the only answer. Thankfully the best live TV streaming services have stepped in to fulfill your live TV needs while letting you cut the cable cord. One of the best services to go through is YouTube TV. That’s right, the free video hosting site that arguably starting the online streaming boom has a cable replacement service with hundreds of channels. Here’s how to test it out.

Is there a YouTube TV free trial?

Yes, there is a YouTube TV free trial. It’s actually one of the best free trials out there from any streaming service, let alone a live TV service with over 100 channels. The current deal lets you get ten free days of the service. You’ll have access to the 85 channels from the base plan, plus the option to add other free trials through packages they offer, such as YouTube TV Spanish plans and the HBO Max add-on. A plan normally costs $73 per month, so definitely sign up for a free trial before you drop any cash. Once your ten-day trial is over and you’re in love with the service, your first three months will be discounted to $65 as a new sign-on bonus.

Can you get YouTube TV for free?

Unlike some streaming services, there isn’t a free version of YouTube TV. After your ten-day test period is over, you’ll have to drop some money to keep getting access. It costs $73 per month after your three-month discount period. As much as we’d like to see a free tier version that has ads or less content, YouTube hasn’t rolled out a plan like that yet. Some TV channels do live stream content on YouTube’s regular site. For instance, you can watch boxing and UFC preliminary fights on YouTube before big PPV events. You often don’t even need a normal YouTube account to view these. But as soon as the event proper starts, you’ll need to get a YouTube TV subscription if you want to keep watching.

Are there any YouTube TV deals?

Cord cutters looking for a nice discount on a YouTube TV subscription are in luck. First time YouTube TV subscribers can get their first three months discounted to $65 each. That’s a savings of $8 per month. That’s after getting ten days for free thanks to the trial period. It’s not a ton of money, but enough to save a few bucks. After your three discounted months are over, you can put the $24 you’ve saved toward an upgraded streaming tier, such as YouTube TV 4K, which is discounted from $20 to $10 per month for your first three months.

Editors' Recommendations