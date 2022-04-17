It’s secretly a killer month for the Nintendo Switch

After three relentless months of gigantic new video game releases, April has seemed tame by comparison so far. The closest thing we’ve had to a big video game is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which isn’t exactly on the same scale as Elden Ring. As a result, gamers are getting a bit of a lull where they can catch up on games like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands or Weird West.

But for Nintendo Switch owners, April might be the console’s strongest 2022 showing yet. While it hasn’t gotten any flashy, first-party releases, a slew of ports and cross-platform titles serve as a reminder of why Nintendo’s little hybrid that could still holds a special place in the current gaming landscape.

Ports galore

In terms of tentpole releases, the Switch only has one major title this month — though a quiet month makes it gaming’s biggest release by default. Nintendo Switch Sports lands on April 29, bringing Wii Sports nostalgia to 2022. Based on my hands-on time with it at a preview event, its shaping up to be a surprise hit that finally puts the Switch’s underutilized motion controls to good use.

Even though that’s Nintendo’s only big game in April (and it’s certainly not a Kirby-sized one), the console’s library has gotten stronger every few days this month. Part of that comes from some strong cross-platform releases, which Nintendo was hurting for in 2022. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and MLB The Show 22 dropped on Switch within days of each other. The latter is especially notable considering it’s a Sony-published game that the MLB reportedly pushed to bring to Nintendo’s console.

While new releases are always the most exciting, a slew of strong port choices are really fueling the console this month. Indie hits like Don’t Starve Together and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe are welcome additions to the eShop. PS5 launch title Bugsnax is coming to Switch alongside its new DLC, which feels like a perfect tonal match for the system. I’ve personally been playing Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition on my Switch, and while it’s a rough port, it’s still lovely to experience an RPG classic in a flexible way.

The Switch’s two best games this month are both ports that benefit from the unique nature of the Switch’s portable design. Former PS4 exclusive 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is now on Switch and it’s the definitive way to experience it. When I first played the mech visual novel, I remember wishing I could play it in the Switch’s tabletop mode so I could listen along while washing dishes or prepping dinner. Had I known it was coming to Switch earlier, I would have waited on it.

The same is true for Nobody Saves the World. The cartoon dungeon crawler was already one of 2022’s best video games and it’s a harmonious fit for the Switch. The small-scale action game features several dungeons that can be completed in 10 minutes, making it a perfect portable “time to kill” game. Were I recommending it to someone, I’d suggest they pick it up on Switch, even if they could play it via an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The Switch’s aging hardware may be dulling its shine, but portability remains its ace in the hole. Certain games just work better in bite-sized, “play anywhere” chunks and several releases feel more natural on the Switch as a result. For those who aren’t playing every new game the moment it releases the eShop has a bounty of new additions this month that’ll give you plenty of reasons to keep your Switch charged.

