PS5 Black Friday deals: consoles, games, and accessories

As we inch closer and closer to the Black Friday weekend, we are already seeing a lot of excellent early Black Friday deals on the PS5 console, games, and accessories that you can take advantage of right now. Even better, since the whole month of November has somewhat officially become a Black Friday sale, you can grab these without necessarily having to wait until the Black Friday weekend to grab these. While you’re here, you should also check out these best OLED TV Black Friday deals to pair with your new PS5 if you end up grabbing one.

Best PS5 Black Friday Deals

A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.
Martin Katler / Unsplash

With the new PS5 model that is slimmer, now is the perfect time to grab a PS5 if you haven’t already. Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of great deals yet, but you can grab PS5 Slim bundles that include a game for the base price the new PS5 Slim is to go for, which essentially means you get a game for free. There’s also a refurbished option for one of the older models that is a bit cheaper if you want to go that route.

  • PlayStation 5 Disc Slim Console & Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle —
  • PlayStation 5 Disc Slim Console & Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle —
  • PlayStation 5 (Refurbished) —

Best PS5 Game Black Friday Deals

playstation 5 controller ps5
Digital Trends

Luckily, there are a lot of great PS5 game deals you can take advantage of here for as low as $22, which is excellent if you’re on a budget. In fact, a few of these games show up on our list of best PS5 games, so if you’re not sure what to buy, you can always check against that list and see what tickles your fancy.

  • Control Ultimate Edition —
  • PGA Tour 2K23 Standard Edition —
  • TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Standard Edition:
  • Shadow Warrior 3 Definitive Edition —
  • Madden NFL 24 —
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 —
  • Company of Heroes 3 Launch Edition —
  • Elden Ring —
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition —
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut —
  • Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 —
  • Dead Island 2 HELL-A Edition —

Best PS5 Accessory Black Friday Deals

Two versions of the PS5 side by side.
Digital Trends

There are also a lot of great accessories on sale for the PS5, with some of them made specifically for the PS5, such as Sony’s high-end Inzone H9 headset or the Samsung 980 Pro SSD. You can also pick up some gear that isn’t necessarily targeted at PS5 but at consoles, such as the various headsets from HyperX, Logitech, and Razer.

  • HyperX Cloud Stinger Wired Gaming Headset —
  • PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller —
  • Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset —
  • HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired Gaming Headset —
  • Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset —
  • Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 2TB Internal SSD for PS5 —
  • Samsung 990 PRO 2TB Internal SSD for PS5 —
  • Sony INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset —

