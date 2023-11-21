 Skip to main content
Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: consoles, games, accessories

While everyone else is shopping the best Black Friday deals for TVs, computers, smart home goods, and more, some of us are on the lookout for great gaming console deals, specifically on the Nintendo Switch. If that’s you, listen up, because we’ve scoured the shopping world for some truly amazing Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, some you can even shop as early as today. We’ve found deals on the console itself, including bundles, popular games, and even some accessories.

The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

One of the top deals to shop is Best Buy’s bundle that includes the as a full game download, plus three months of Switch Online membership for just $300. Normally, the Switch does not come with a game and it certainly does not come with three months of online for free. Mario Kart alone is worth $50, on sale, so you’re saving at least that with the bundle, plus the $8 for the online membership.

  • Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 Months of Nintendo Switch Online —
  • Nintendo Switch OLED with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and 3 Months of Nintendo Switch Online —

The best Nintendo Switch game Black Friday deals

Of course, you’re going to need some games to play with that brand new Nintendo Switch, even if you buy a bundle deal — more games gives you more of a selection. Here are all of the best Nintendo Switch game Black Friday deals out there:

  • New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe —
  • Nintendo Switch Sports —
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe —
  • Octopath Traveler II —
  • Pokemon Legends Arceus —
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury —
  • Super Smash Bros Ultimate —
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom —
The best Nintendo Switch accessory Black Friday deals

Accessories are next on the list including protective cases, storage expansion cards, and much more. If you want to talk to your buddies while online you can check out these Black Friday gaming headset deals, just know the Switch requires you to use the online app to voice chat.

Here are all of the best Nintendo Switch accessory Black Friday deals:

  • Insignia universal go case for Switch/Switch OLED —
  • PDP multi-screen protector kit —
  • PowerA Joy-Con charging dock —
  • Hori Split Pad Pro handheld controller for Switch —
  • PowerA enhanced wireless controller —

Don’t see anything you like? We’ve also found some great PS5 Black Friday deals, including a discount on the new PS5 ‘Slim’. And if that doesn’t tickle your fancy, there are plenty of great Xbox Series S Black Friday deals and Xbox Series X Black Friday deals happening right now too.

