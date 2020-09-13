  1. Gaming

Gearbox to roll out free Borderlands 3 next-gen upgrade, 4-player split screen

By

Owners of Borderlands 3 will get a free upgrade for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X once the next-generation consoles arrive in this year’s holiday season, in addition to an up to four-player split screen feature.

The free next-gen upgrade was revealed at the Gearbox PAX Digital Showcase, where it was also announced that cross-play capabilities will be coming to Borderlands 3 in 2021.

The upgrade will enable 4K resolution at 60 frames per second for the single-player modes of Borderlands 3 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but not for the Xbox Series S. All three next-generation consoles, however, will gain access to a split-screen feature for up to four players, while a vertical split-screen feature for two-player co-op will also arrive for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

When upgrading from the PlayStation 4 to the PlayStation 5, or to the Xbox Series X from the Xbox One, players will be able to carry over their add-on content and save files so that they can pick up from where they left off.

Gearbox also confirmed that more paid DLC will be released for Borderlands 3 later this year, which will add new skill trees for each Vault Hunter.

PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series X

Borderlands 3 joins Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny 2, Marvel’s Avengers, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, among others, in the list of games that will receive free next-gen upgrades once the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X rollout.

The Xbox Series X will cost $499 and will launch on November 10. The price and release date for the PlayStation 5 remain unknown, but the information may be revealed at Sony’s next showcase for the console on September 16.

