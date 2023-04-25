Whether you’re a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X owner, Dead Space, the remake of the 2008 classic for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, should be in your gaming library. If you haven’t bought it yet, now’s a great time to add it to your collection as it’s on sale from Best Buy with a $15 discount that pulls its price down to $55 from its original price of $70. The highly-rated game was just released four months ago, so this is a steal that you wouldn’t want to miss.

Why you should buy Dead Space

Dead Space is a sci-fi survival horror shooter that we reviewed as a respectful remake for one of the best horror games of all time. Players take on the role of Isaac Clarke, an engineer who finds himself stranded on USG Ishimura — an abandoned mining ship that’s infested by creatures known as necromorphs. Dead Space maximizes the capabilities of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as the graphic details in the shadows of the corridors of the USG Ishimura and the grotesque designs of the necromorphs further elevate the effectiveness of the game’s horror elements compared to its original version.

The combat system of the original Dead Space revolves around the player’s ability to carve off the limbs of necromorphs using different weapons. In the remake, this system is strengthened by making every single weapon in the game viable, with more dynamic amputation and more creative ways of taking down the creatures. Whether you’re a fan of the 2008 classic, or you’re going into this one blind, you’ll love every moment of Dead Space — jump scares and all.

Dead Space is currently available for $55 from Best Buy, in one of the top PS5 game deals or Xbox Series X game offers that you can shop right now. The $15 in savings on its sticker price of $70 is a rare find for a recently launched and well-reviewed title. We’re not sure how long this flash deal will last though, and once it ends we don’t expect Dead Space to be available for this cheap in a while, so don’t hold yourself back from pushing through with the purchase.

