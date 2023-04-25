 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dead Space for PS5 and Xbox Series X is $15 off in flash deal

Aaron Mamiit
By
A promotional image from Dead Space 2 of Isaac Clarke holding a plasma cutter.

Whether you’re a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X owner, Dead Space, the remake of the 2008 classic for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, should be in your gaming library. If you haven’t bought it yet, now’s a great time to add it to your collection as it’s on sale from Best Buy with a $15 discount that pulls its price down to $55 from its original price of $70. The highly-rated game was just released four months ago, so this is a steal that you wouldn’t want to miss.

Why you should buy Dead Space 

Dead Space is a sci-fi survival horror shooter that we reviewed as a respectful remake for one of the best horror games of all time. Players take on the role of Isaac Clarke, an engineer who finds himself stranded on USG Ishimura — an abandoned mining ship that’s infested by creatures known as necromorphs. Dead Space maximizes the capabilities of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as the graphic details in the shadows of the corridors of the USG Ishimura and the grotesque designs of the necromorphs further elevate the effectiveness of the game’s horror elements compared to its original version.

The combat system of the original Dead Space revolves around the player’s ability to carve off the limbs of necromorphs using different weapons. In the remake, this system is strengthened by making every single weapon in the game viable, with more dynamic amputation and more creative ways of taking down the creatures. Whether you’re a fan of the 2008 classic, or you’re going into this one blind, you’ll love every moment of Dead Space — jump scares and all.

Dead Space is currently available for $55 from Best Buy, in one of the top PS5 game deals or Xbox Series X game offers that you can shop right now. The $15 in savings on its sticker price of $70 is a rare find for a recently launched and well-reviewed title. We’re not sure how long this flash deal will last though, and once it ends we don’t expect Dead Space to be available for this cheap in a while, so don’t hold yourself back from pushing through with the purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor

Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with tech ever since. A gamer at heart, Aaron believes that while the tech industry is often dealing with side quests and boss fights, it always remains on track with the mission to save the world.

Xbox Series S bundle deal saves you $30 on the console
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it

Typically, when you buy a new console, you have to buy games separately, unless you get a bundle, which usually comes with a game or two so you can start playing right away. All of the best Xbox Series S deals. indeed come with at least one title. But nothing tops this deal we're about to share from Dell. It includes the Microsoft Xbox Series S with 512GB SSD plus the Gilded Hunter Pack for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. Those are all free-to-play games, yes, but the packs include paid content packs that you can use to customize your characters and vehicles. Here's the best part, the Xbox Series S bundle deal also saves you $30, where you'd normally be paying $300, you can get all of that for just $270. Hurry though, we're not sure how long the deal will last.

If you want to know the difference, be sure to review our Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S comparison, it will tell you everything you need to know. Basically, the Series S is a slimmed-down version in both design and specifications that offer you a budget-friendly way to play the latest Xbox games, without sacrificing too much on the performance and visual fidelity front. For example, it has no disc drive and is digital only, but the price is generally much cheaper as a result.

Read more
The best PS5 games for 2023
Kratos looks at the Leviathan Axe.

The PlayStation 5 is looking to dominate the console landscape with its incredible library of games. Like the rest of the industry, Sony saw several major game delays in 2022 (and more this year), but has since dropped several new hit games like God of War Ragnarok, the Resident Evil 4 remake, and Forspoken, among others. There are plenty of games out on PS5 for every kind of gamer.

And there are plenty more great titles on the way — don't forget to check out our list of the best upcoming PS5 games that will come out later this year.

Read more
Enjoying The Last of Us on HBO? Save $20 on the game for PS5
Ellie and Hoel turning back to face the camera in the poster for HBO's The Last of Us.

If you've been enjoying The Last of Us on HBO, you may have realized you've somehow never played the games. Now is the perfect opportunity with Best Buy currently selling The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 for $50 saving you $20 off the regular price of $70. A fantastic game that's sure to enrich your experience with the HBO TV show, snap it up now or read on while we explain why it's so good.

Why you should buy The Last of Us Part 1
One of the best PS5 games right now, you owe it to yourself to snap up The Last of Us Part 1. It offers a truly powerful story as you've already gathered from the TV show but also a great gaming experience too. You can help Joel and Ellie as they attempt to survive the brutal world around them and travel to a safer place. The game includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story and the celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind, which looks at how Ellie's life was changed alongside her best friend, Riley. It's all done from a third-person perspective as is often the way with Naughty Dog titles. It comes from the makers of the Uncharted series of games.

Read more