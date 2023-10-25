 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I found 6 early Razer Black Friday deals on gaming laptops and more

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re looking forward to the offers that Razer, one of the most popular brands in the gaming industry, will roll out for Black Friday, you should know that there are already some bargains available for gaming laptops, gaming chairs, monitors, and more. We’re not sure how long these early Razer Black Friday deals will last though, so gamers who want to complete their purchases well ahead of the shopping holiday should push through with their transactions for any of these items immediately. Once the offer is gone, we’re not sure if they’ll pop up again on Black Friday.

Razer x A Bathing Ape Opus wireless headphones — $160, was $300

The Razer x A Bathing Ape Opus wireless headphones with their case.
Razer

A special edition of the Razer Opus wireless headphones, the Razer x A Bathing Ape Opus is a collaboration with the fashion company known as A Bathing Ape for a unique eye-catching design that makes it stand out among the best headphones. You’ll be getting impressive active noise cancellation at a relatively affordable price, and they’re very comfortable to wear while playing video games so you can maximize their battery life of up to 25 hours with ANC on.

Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor — $400, was $800

Playing a game on the Razer Raptor gaming monitor.
Riley Young / Digital Trends

Playing the best PC games on the Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor is a feast for the eyes because of the QHD resolution on its 27-inch screen, combine with a 165Hz refresh rate, an up to 1ms response time, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium. You can tilt the screen by 90 degrees to easily access the ports at the back, and the monitor’s built-in cable management system reduces the clutter on your desk for less distractions.

Razer Enki Pro gaming chair – Koenigsegg Edition — $849, was $1,299

The Razer Enki Pro gaming chair - Koenigsegg Edition.
Razer

The Koenigsegg Edition of the Razer Enki Pro wraps the gaming chair with premium Alcantara leather in black and the carmaker’s signature Yolk Yellow. The dual-textured finish offers both comfort and durability, while its 110-degree extended shoulder arches and 21-inch ultrawide seat base ensures optimal weight distribution so you can play for hours without any body pains. You can tilt the gaming chair up to a 152-degree recline, and the magnetic memory foam head cushion is adjustable but secure enough to prevent moving while it’s in use.

Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop — $1,800, was $2,000

Razer Blade 14 (2023) sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Razer Blade 14 is the brand’s smallest gaming laptop with a 14-inch display featuring Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, but it doesn’t sacrifice performance. Inside the device are the AMD Ryzen 6 6900HX processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which are more than enough to run today’s most popular titles. The gaming laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD.

Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop — $2,000, was $3,200

Razer Blade 17 angled view showing display and left side.
Digital Trends

If you want a large display on your gaming laptop, check out the Razer Blade 17 and its 17.3-inch screen with QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. The device maximizes its size with powerful performance from its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. You’ll have plenty of storage space in its 1TB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home.

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop– $2,300, was $3,300

The Razer Blade 15 OLED on a white table.
Digital Trends

The Razer Blade 15 appears in our list of the best gaming laptops as the best 15-inch gaming laptop because of amazing build quality and an excellent 15.6-inch OLED screen with QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. It won’t have trouble running video games at medium to high settings with its 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, and you can install several AAA titles on its 1TB SSD that comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home.

