Sony skipped this year’s E3, leaving a crater in this summer’s video game hype season. While the company has done smaller streams based around big titles every few months, it’s not quite the same as getting a whole presentation full of big announcements. Luckily, Sony just decided to be fashionably late. Today’s PlayStation Showcase stream was essentially an E3-sized presentation filled with the kinds of giant announcements we lacked back in June.

OK, that’s a bit of an exaggeration. The stream certainly showed a lot of trailers for upcoming games like Forspoken and Deathloop, but wasn’t exactly loaded with shocks until its final minutes — but what a thrilling few minutes they were! We got our first look at God of War Ragnarok, a shocking Spider-Man 2 reveal, and even more surprising superhero news in the form of Marvel’s Wolverine. While the show was light on firm release dates, it certainly set the stage for a busy next few years for PS5.

Here’s every announcement from Sony’s PlayStation Showcase in one handy place.

God of War: Ragnarok footage finally debuts

After being delayed from 2021, we finally got our first look at God of War: Ragnarok. An extensive gameplay trailer featured everything you’d expect to see in a God of War game: Lots of gods and even more action. We get a glimpse of Kratos using his signature axe and blades. Notably, we didn’t get a release date for the game, which is schedule to launch sometime in 2022.

Spider-Man 2 will feature Venom in 2023

Spider-Man 2 is coming, but it’s going to be a while. The superhero game is coming sometime in 2023. We got a little teaser trailer for the title that shows both Peter Parker and Miles Morales fighting side by side. The trailer ends with the villainous Venom making an appearance.

Insomniac is making a Wolverine game

Insomniac appears to be the busiest developer in video games today. Not only is the company making Spider-Man 2, bt it’s also developing a game based on Marvel’s Wolverine. The claw-handed X-Man will get his own solo adventure, though not much is known about it yet. A brief teaser shows the character in a bar about to beat the snot out of someone.

Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy are getting upgrades

Both Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are getting next-gen upgrades. The games will come to PC, as well as PS5, and they will be bundled as the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. They are slated to launch sometime in 2022.

Knights of the Old Republic is getting a remake

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is getting a remake. The project is being developed by Aspyr, which has ported several Star Wars games to other platforms in recent years. The studio brought Star Wars Racer: Episode 1 to modern consoles and KOTOR to mobile devices. The remake has no set release date at the moment and only got a teaser trailer.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands gets a release date

First debuted at Summer Games Fest, Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands got a new trailer. It gave a in-depth look at its fantasy gunplay and predictably irreverent humor. More importantly, the game finally got a release date. It’ll now launch on March 25.

Project Eve looks like PlayStation’s Bayonetta

PlayStation owners are getting a new action RPG currently titled Project Eve. An extensive gameplay trailer shows off a hack-and-slash game featuring a long-haired heroine. It looks quite a bit like Bayonetta, though its not being developed by PlatinumGames; it’s coming from Shift Up Corporation. The game currently does not have a release date.

GTAV’s PS5 upgrade delayed to March

A next-gen upgrade of Grand Theft Auto V had been scheduled to hit PS5 by the end of 2021. The update has been delayed and is now slated for March 2022. The game got a full trailer during the showcase that confirmed exactly what one would expect from a next-gen upgrade, like updated visuals. The trailer confirmed that Grand Theft Auto Online is also getting a boost -when the game launches on PS5.

Everything else

Rainbow Six Extraction got a new story-focused trailer.

Forspoken got a new trailer listing a spring 2022 release window.

The recently announced Alan Wake Remastered got a full trailer.

Ghostwire Tokyo got a spooky new trailer, but no release date was listed.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy got a new trailer that featured Cosmo, the space dog.

Vampire The Masquerade: Blood Hunt popped up with a new trailer.

We got a last look at Deathloop before its September 14 launch.

Radiohead is teaming up with Epic for a Kid A/Amnesiac digital experience in November.

Tchia is a new indie inspired by New Caledonia.

Gran Turismo 7 got a cool new trailer, but no release date. It’s coming in March, according to a post-show stream.

