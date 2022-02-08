Nintendo has another Direct set to air on Wednesday, February 9, about four months after its last showcase. Although tomorrow’s Direct was revealed out of the blue by the gaming giant, as they always are, it was somewhat predictable. Nintendo has typically had at least one Direct showcase in February since 2018.

Tune in 2/9 at 2 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mainly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2022. 📺https://t.co/v0A3I7j0EE pic.twitter.com/jifj1aFIBQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2022

Focused on games releasing in the first half of 2022, tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct is sure to be a must-watch for any Switch owner. Although some of the company’s upcoming releases have already been revealed, much of its plans for 2022, especially prior to the holiday season, are up in the air. Here’s how you can watch tomorrow’s showcase, and what you can expect.

When is the February Nintendo Direct

Tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct is set to air at 2 p.m. PT and will run for a whopping 40 minutes. That’s longer than Direct showcases usually go, matching the length of its 2021 E3 presentation.

How to watch the February Nintendo Direct

As always, there are a couple of options for watching Nintendo’s next Direct. The full show can be watched either on Nintendo’s YouTube channel or its Twitch channel. Either way, you’ll be getting the same show, although sometimes one can be decently ahead of the other. If you want to keep up with the show as it rolls out, be sure to check between the two to see which is further along.

What to expect from the February Nintendo Direct

With a total of 40 minutes to burn through, Nintendo is sure to bring a lot of games to the table tomorrow. While it’s not clear if the company will be announcing anything — though it does have a habit of shadow dropping games from time to time — it has plenty of titles slated for the first half of 2022 to talk about. In March alone, Triangle Strategy and a new Kirby game, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, are set to launch.

Other titles announced for the Switch that are supposed to release this year could also finally get their launch dates, like Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope or Splatoon 3.

Of course, there are a few wild cards that could also show up, although these games are more of a reach. Bayonetta 3 and Sonic Frontiers are both supposed to launch this year, although neither has a release date. Both could easily end up as early summer releases. Hollow Knight: Silksong could also potentially show up as part of tomorrow’s showcase, but at this point, betting on that isn’t too safe.

