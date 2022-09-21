Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: All week 0 quests and how to complete them

It’s the start of a new Fortnite season, and this time around, Epic Games has lots of fun ways to earn battle pass XP. During Chapter 3, Season 4, you have access to new Chrome abilities and weapons, changing the way you interact with the game. For the first week (referred to as week 0), there’s a new list of challenges to complete, many of which are tied to the new features.

In this guide, we’ll show you all the new challenges and how to complete them in Fortnite.

Season 4, week 0 quests

Deploy a Port-A-Bunker at a named location (1)

Eliminate an enemy player within five seconds after sprinting while Chromed (1)

Emote at The Flagship, The Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance (3)

Evolve EvoChrome weapons by dealing damage (5)

Knock down a Timber Pine and dislodge a Runaway Boulder in a single match (2)

Purchase from a Mending Machine (1)

Use Chrome Splash on a structure and phase through it within five seconds (1)

Season 4, week 0 quest guide

Deploy a Port-A-Bunker at a named location (1)

This is a straightforward one. Simply play and loot until you come across a Port-A-Bunker, which spawns as floor loot or from chests. After you’ve acquired one, make sure you visit one of the main hubs (such as Rave Cave or Rocky Reels) to deploy it. As long as you deploy the Port-A-Bunker at the main named location, you’ll earn credit for this quest.

Eliminate an enemy player within five seconds after sprinting while Chromed (1)

For this quest, we recommend visiting Herald’s Sanctum (which has replaced The Sanctuary) or Shimmering Shrine. Here, you’ll find Chrome trees, and if you destroy them, you’ll gain access to the Chrome Splash item. Throw this item on the ground, and it will temporarily turn you to Chrome. Next, play until you come across an enemy, then use the Chrome Splash on yourself, and you’ll turn into a Chrome blob. Sprint toward them to close the gap, and then fire away with a close weapon like an SMG or shotgun. If you eliminate the opponent within five seconds after sprinting, you’ll complete this quest.

Emote at The Flagship, The Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance (3)

We’ve seen quests like this one before, and while they’re a bit of a pain, they’re also straightforward. Above is a map of each location, and bear in mind, No Sweat Insurance is found at Tilted Towers, represented by the building with the large yellow balloon overhead.

Keep in mind that you don’t need to visit each location in the same match. After visiting all three, you’ll earn credit for finishing this challenge.

Evolve EvoChrome weapons by dealing damage (5)

New this season are the EvoChrome weapons, which increase in rarity as you deal damage with them. To find them, once again, visit Herald’s Sanctum, and you’ll come across Chrome chests. Open them, and you’ll find either the EvoChrome Shotgun or the EvoChrome Burst Rifle. For this challenge, you need to progress to five rarities, but thankfully, they don’t all need to be in the same match. You also don’t need to damage real players to make progress. Simply damage NPCs at Herald’s Sanctum to evolve your weapon’s rarity.

Knock down a Timber Pine and dislodge a Runaway Boulder in a single match (2)

We recommend landing to the east of Rave Cave on a large mountain littered with Timber Pines, as indicated on the map above. These are the tall, skinny pine trees. It’s best to knock down the tree with a vehicle, but you can also use your pickax. At the northern end of this mountain is a Runaway Boulder that you can dislodge with a vehicle, as well. Just make sure you knock down the tree and dislodge the boulder within the same match to complete this quest.

Purchase from a Mending Machine (1)

Above is a map of all the Mending Machines in the current version of Fortnite. You’ll need some gold bars to make a purchase at a Mending Machine, so we recommend completing some Bounties to get stocked up. It’s best to purchase the Small Shield Potion bundle since it only costs 30 gold bars at the Mending Machine. Simply make one purchase to earn credit for this quest.

Use Chrome Splash on a structure and phase through it within five seconds (1)

The hot new mechanic this season is the ability to phase through structures by using the Chrome Splash. As mentioned above, you can find a Chrome Splash by destroying the trees at Herald’s Sanctum (and as floor loot in other locations). After you get your hands on the item, chuck the Splash at a wall, creating a portal. Then, walk through it to complete this challenge. Just make sure you pass through within five seconds of throwing the Chrome Splash at the wall.

