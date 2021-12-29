Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 1, week 3 quests and how to complete them

It’s a new week, which means you’ll have a new set of Fortnite challenges to complete. This time, you’ll need to use more new mechanics introduced in chapter 3, such as sliding and using tents. While some of them will likely be completed by playing naturally, others aren’t as straightforward. These are the new week 3 challenges and how to complete them in Fortnite.

Season 1, week 3 quests

Below are all the new quests for week 3:

Search coolers or ice machines (5)

Slide continuously for 25 meters

Bounce five times on Spider-Man’s Bouncers without touching the ground (5)

Talk to Guaco, Bunker Jonesy, and Cuddle Team Leader (3)

Collect stored items from a tent (2)

Deal damage to opponents at Rocky Reels or Condo Canyon (75)

Hit weak points while harvesting (100)

Season 1, week 3 quest guide

Search coolers or ice machines (5)

There are coolers and ice machines all around the map, and they spawn in fixed locations. If you don’t happen to search all five in one match, you can pick up where you left off in a new match. Use the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg) for their locations.

Slide continuously for 25 meters

This one is simple — you just need to use the new slide mechanic for 25 meters. Make sure you have a long stretch of land ahead of you before clicking in the right stick to slide. You can set a waypoint to keep track of the distance you’ve covered.

Bounce 5 times on Spider-Man’s Bouncers without touching the ground (5)

Spider-Man’s Bouncers are large webs that serve as trampolines and can be bounced on continuously. Use the map above for their locations and then bounce from one while adjusting your position each time. The toughest part is being aware of your positioning at the peak of each bounce.

Talk to Guaco, Bunker Jonesy, and Cuddle Team Leader (3)

This challenge requires you to talk to three different NPCs who spawn at fixed locations around the map. Team Cuddle Leader is on the north side of Camp Cuddle, Guaco is at Greasy Grove, and Bunker Jonesy is at the Joneses. The map above features all three locations. Remember, you don’t need to speak with all of them in the same match.

Collect stored items from a tent (2)

Tents spawn randomly around the map and can be acquired to store items or even replenish health. Sometimes the tents appear throughout the world in between main hubs, so keep your eyes peeled for them as you play. Then, simply interact with one to place two items inside, and then collect them right afterward.

Deal damage to opponents at Rocky Reels or Condo Canyon (75)

For this challenge, we advise landing at Rocky Reels or Condo Canyon straight away. Make sure you communicate with your team so they know you’re attempting this challenge and have them cover your back. Remember, your progress carries over from match to match, but you can easily deal 75 damage in one go if you get the right weapon.

Hit weak points while harvesting (100)

This is the easiest challenge of the week, as it simply requires you to hit weak points while destroying objects with your harvesting tool. Just make sure you hit the object at the right angle and the little indicator will appear, allowing you to deal more damage.

