As the first season of Fortnite chapter 3 chugs along, more quests are added weekly. For week five, we’ve got a brand-new set of challenges — many of which will send you across the map to collect items or destroy objects around you. While most of this week’s objectives aren’t necessarily skill-based, you will need to be familiar with the map, as well as with the most efficient way to complete the challenges. That’s where we come in.

Here are all the season 1, week 5 challenges and how to complete them in Fortnite.

Season 1, week 5 quests

Build Structures at Coney Crossroads, Sleepy Sound, and Condo Canyon (3)

Claim an abandoned tent (1)

Drive a vehicle through water (1)

Knock down Timber Pines (5)

Gain shields using a Shield Keg (100)

Teleport using rifts at different seven outposts (3)

Destroy structures with a motorboat or motorboat missiles (30)

Build structures at Coney Crossroads, Sleepy Sound, and Condo Canyon (3)

For this one, simply build one structure at each of the aforementioned locations to complete the challenge. You don’t need to build all three structures in the same match, so just keep this one in the back of your mind as you play, and you’ll get through it in no time.

Claim an abandoned tent (1)

This quest is a bit more luck-based, but it’s not too difficult. Around the map, you’ll find tents, some of which are claimed by other players. What you need to do is interact with a tent to claim it for yourself. We’ve had luck finding abandoned tents around gas stations, but they can be anywhere. Just be on the lookout for them as you play normally, and then claim one tent to finish this challenge.

Drive a vehicle through water (1)

There are plenty of vehicles around the map you can use, but we like to land at Condo Canyon, as there’s typically a sports car available by the plaza. Then, drive through the shallow river that surrounds this area to quickly check this quest off your list.

Knock down Timber Pines (5)

Timber Pines are found all along the northwestern side of the map, especially just north of the island at Camp Cuddle. Use the image above as a reference so you know what to look for. Keep in mind, they spawn in clusters, so hopefully, you’ll be able to destroy all five back-to-back.

Gain Shields using a Shield Keg (100)

Shield Kegs do spawn as floor loot and appear in chests, but the easiest way to find it is to purchase one from Lt. John Llama for 250 gold bars. This NPC is found to the southwest of Logjam Lumberyard, indicated by the spot on the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg). Once you’ve obtained a Shield Keg, use it to heal 100 HP. If your health isn’t low, it’s best to save it until you need it.

Teleport using rifts at different seven outposts (3)

There are several rifts around the map, each spawning at Seven Outposts. These are found on the corners of the island, so use the map above for more details on their locations (courtesy of Fortnite.gg). For this challenge, you need to travel through three rifts, but you don’t need to visit all three in the same match.

Destroy structures with a motorboat or motorboat missiles (30)

Motorboats spawn wherever there’s a dock and are found all around the island. For the sake of simplicity, we like landing at Logjam Lumberyard, where a dock can be found just south of the large cabin. Here, you’ll find a motorboat, which can be used to destroy objects around you. Fire missiles at the logs, trees, and anything else you can find, and you’ll get through this quest quickly. As always, if you don’t finish it in one match, you can pick up where you left off in a separate one.

