Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 1, week 7 quests and how to complete them

It’s a new week, which means a new set of Fortnite challenges is ready for you to complete. For season 1, week 7, you’ll have a variety of objectives to work toward, including some that send you to specific areas of the map to collect items. While most of the challenges for this week are relatively easy, you do need to know where to go for many of them.

Here are all the new season 1, week 7 challenges, with guides on how to complete them in Fortnite.

Season 1, week 7 quests

Eliminate IO Forces (3)

Throw a Klomberry While Standing Within 10 Meters of a Klombo (1)

Damage Opponents with Grenades or a Grenade Launcher (75)

Interact with a Computer Terminal at a Mole Team Drill Site (1)

Destroy Objects While Driving a Quadcrasher (30)

Collect Different Types of Weapons at Shifty Shafts or The Sanctuary (3)

Harvest Stone from The Temple, The Ruins, or Tumbledown Temple (200)

Season 1, week 7 quest guide

Eliminate IO Forces (3)

Above is a map of all three of the IO bases around the island. For this quest, we recommend arriving at each base with a decent weapon, healing items, and shields so you’re prepared for the fight. The IO Forces aren’t too difficult but they can easily take you out if you start off on the wrong foot. SMGs work wonders here, but so do snipers and explosives. Once you’ve defeated three guards, you’ll earn credit for completing this challenge.

Throw a Klomberry While Standing Within 10 Meters of a Klombo (1)

There are two parts to this quest. First, you need to locate a Klomberry, which are found around the island as indicated on the map above. When you find some, make sure you grab multiple just in case you mess up the throw during the second part of the quest. From there, you need to visit a Klombo. These are dinosaurs that roam the map, and they’re usually found close to the Klomberry spawns. Get within 10 meters of the creature and throw the berry directly in front of it. If done correctly, the Klombo will eat the berry and you’ll earn credit for this challenge.

Damage Opponents with Grenades or a Grenade Launcher (75)

This one is slightly luck-based, so keep your eyes peeled for grenades as you play normally. Once you find some, save them until you come across an enemy, and then fire away. If you’re having trouble, you can down an enemy in a squad-based mode and then finish them off with a grenade with ease. It’s also helpful to throw a grenade at an enemy’s fort, especially toward the end of a match, as this will likely deal damage to them. You can also complete this challenge by damaging NPCs such as IO Forces.

Interact with a Computer Terminal at a Mole Team Drill Site (1)

There are three Mole Team Drill Sites around the island as noted by the map above (courtesy of Fortnite.gg). Simply visit any one of them and interact with the computer. The prompt will say “begin scan.” Doing so will scan the area for enemies and highlight them on your screen. After you do, the challenge will be completed.

Destroy Objects While Driving a Quadcrasher (30)

The map is littered with Quadcrashers, but if you’re struggling to find them, take a look at the map above. Once you find one, hop on and drive over 30 objects to complete this challenge. If you don’t manage to destroy 30 objects in one sitting, you can grab another Quadcrasher later on — or even in a separate match — to pick up where you left off.

Collect Different Types of Weapons at Shifty Shafts or The Sanctuary (3)

For this one, simply land at either Shifty Shafts or The Sanctuary and go on a looting spree. All you need to do is pick up three different weapon types, such as a shotgun, handgun, and assault rifle. If you can’t find three different weapon types in one location, you can try the other one later on or in a separate match.

Harvest Stone from The Temple, The Ruins, or Tumbledown Temple (200)

For the final quest, all you need to do is harvest 200 stone from The Temple, The Ruins, or Tumbledown Temple. Any combination of these locations will work. The most difficult part of this challenge is knowing where to go, but we’ve got you covered with a handy map showcasing the three locations (thanks, Fortnite.gg). If for whatever reason you don’t manage to get all 200 in one match, your progress carries over to the next game. We advise going for whichever area is most out of the way so you have less of a chance of encountering enemy players.

