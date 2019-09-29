The B.R.U.T.E., the controversial mechs of Fortnite, are suddenly exploding upon landing in matches, hinting that they are on their way out as the battle royale shooter’s Season X draws to a close.

Shortly after downloading the V10.40 patch, Fortnite players started sharing clips of B.R.U.T.E. units exploding as soon as they hit the ground.

It appears that this is because of The Visitor, the game’s antagonist. In his lab at Dusty Depot, computer screens show the mechs with what appears to be a virus. This might be the reason why they are blowing up, and if that is the case, The Visitor will be considered a hero by Fortnite players who hated the addition of the overpowered B.R.U.T.E.

Competitive Fortnite players were the most vocal in complaints against the mechs, as matches swing heavily in favor of whoever gets to use them. Epic Games added a targeting laser to show the direction where the mech’s missiles are being pointed and lowered their spawn rates, but that was nowhere near enough to tone down the B.R.U.T.E. The developer then defended the mechs, claiming that they contributed to “a fun experience.”

Epic Games, succumbing to player complaints, further nerfed the B.R.U.T.E. by downgrading its rockets and removing the ability to harvest materials from stomping or dashing through the environment, in exchange for improved defensive capabilities.

Whether the changes have made the mechs fair for all Fortnite players may no longer be up for debate, as it appears that they are on the exit ramp. Season X is set to end on October 6, and Season 11 is expected to launch shortly afterward, though Epic Games has not yet provided a specific date. The developer usually ushers in a new season with a massive event, and it looks like the B.R.U.T.E. will be one of the casualties of whatever happens.

While waiting for confirmation of the removal of the B.R.U.T.E., players may spend their time on The Combine, a playlist that tests the skills of Fortnite players. The mode requires undivided attention, precision, and speed so that players can get scores worthy of leaderboards.

