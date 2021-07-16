The newest set of Fortnite challenges is live, this time for season 7, week 6. The new challenges are actually a little more complicated than in previous weeks, but once you know where to go, they can be completed fairly quickly. Thankfully, there aren’t any collectibles to find or tough enemies to defeat this week, so it’s just a matter of understanding the terminology used in the challenge descriptions.

In this guide, we’ll show you all the new challenges, along with guides on getting through some of the trickier ones. Here are the Fortnite season 7, week 6 challenges and how to complete them.

Recommended reading:

Season 7, week 6 challenges

As always, we highly suggest taking a look at the list of challenges before you hop into a match — that way, you’re at least somewhat familiar with what you need to do. With some of them, you’ll be able to breeze through unassisted, but others — like destroying alien trees — might cause a bit more trouble.

The new challenges are listed below:

Collect gold bars (500)

Spend gold bars (500)

Destroy equipment on top of abductors (3)

Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas (3)

Deploy alien nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery (3)

Destroy alien trees (5)

Fortunately, a lot of these challenges can be completed quickly, especially if you know exactly where to go. Below are guides on getting through this week’s tougher challenges.

Season 7, week 6 challenge guide

Destroy equipment on top of abductors

For this one, you need to land atop an abductor and destroy three pieces of equipment. Our guide below has more details on completing the challenge.

Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas

For this challenge, you need to make your way to a low-gravity area to loot chests and ammo boxes. Click the link below for all the details.

Deploy alien nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery

In one of the toughest challenges in a while, you need to get your hands on three alien nanites for this one. All the steps for completing the challenge can be found below.

Destroy alien trees

Finally, one of the easier ones for the week requires you to destroy five alien trees. Use the guide below for their locations.

And with that, you should be well equipped to finish all the challenges for season 7, week 6! Aside from the challenge for collecting alien nanite, this list isn’t too bad as long as you know where to go.

Editors' Recommendations