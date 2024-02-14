How to butcher Pals in Palworld

There’s no shortage of morally grey things you can do in Palworld. From running your own sweatshop of Pals gathering resources to capturing and selling humans to Black Marketeers, almost nothing seems to be off the table in this game. While you usually want to build up a large collection of Pals to either help run your bases or help you in battle, sometimes you might just want to strip one of any value it might have at the cost of its life. This is a great, if not morbid, way to gather some extra items off a Pal you may not have much use for. In a sentence we never thought we’d say, here’s how you can butcher your Pals in Palworld.

How to butcher Pals

Butchering Pals isn’t something you can do with any old weapon in Palworld. No, you need a very special butchering tool, in this case, the Meat Cleaver. You can unlock this weapon in the Technology Tree once you hit level 12 and craft it with 5 Ingots, 20 Wood, and 5 Stone. Once your instrument is ready, you next need to prepare your victim.

Bring out the Pal you wish to harvest and, with the cleaver equipped, activate the command wheel and choose the Butcher option. This will, well, butcher said Pal, and give you whatever items it would normally drop. Do be aware that chopping up Pals is illegal, and if you do so while around an NPC, you could get yourself a bounty.

