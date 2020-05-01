How to play Fortnite on your PC

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games on the market. Players can join in on the fun from their smartphone, console, or even home computer. However, there’s only one official way to play Fortnite on your PC — and that’s through the Epic Games Store. That being said, getting everything set up to run Fortnite is a breeze. All you need to do is create an Epic Games account, download the Epic Games Store client, and install Fortnite. Here’s a detailed walkthrough on how it all works.

Further Reading

Create an Epic Games account

The first thing you’ll want to do is create your personal Epic Games account. This is a completely free process, and you’ll be walked through every step by on-screen instructions — and even have the chance to link Fortnite accounts from other systems. To get started, head over to the official Fortnite webpage and click on the Sign In button at the top-right of the screen. Then, follow the simple instructions until you’ve got your own username and password.

Download the Epic Games Store client

Now that you’ve created an account, move to the Download section of the Fortnite webpage. It’s located right next to the sign-in button from the previous step, but you can also start your download from this link. As usual, follow the on-screen prompts to install the Epic Games Store client on your system. If you’re going to be using it frequently, it’s worth setting up a desktop shortcut.

Install Fortnite

Once the client is done installing, open the Epic Games Store and sign in with your newly created account. From the Home screen, navigate to the Store tab located on the left-hand side. This will give you access to a search bar. Type in Fortnite and it should bring you to the game’s listing on the marketplace. You’ll now be able to add it to your library and start the installation process. If the install stops for any reason — such as a poor connection — you can always head back to the Library menu and try again.

Run Fortnite

Installing the game might take a bit of time — the current file size is listed as just over 80GB. Once the process is complete, navigate to your library — using the same menu on the left side of the screen — and click on the Fortnite icon. That launches the game, and you’re now ready to play.

Adjust your settings

However, the first thing you’ll want to do before joining a game is to adjust all the settings. You can modify the mouse sensitivity, increase graphical quality, and even change key binds. From the main menu, navigate to the Settings section and work your way through all the submenus. Once you’ve adjusted everything to your liking, head back to the main menu, where you’ll be able to choose your game mode and jump into the action.

Editors' Recommendations