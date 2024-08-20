 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to turn on the FPS counter on Steam

By
diy perks invisible gaming pc desk table
DIY Perks

Part of the appeal of gaming on a PC is getting those sweet, sweet extra frames. There are a lot of ways to gauge your rig's overall performance, but if your main goal is to just keep up with how your FPS is averaging over the course of a play session, you may want to turn on Steam's basic FPS counter. This will let you keep an eye on your FPS in one of the corners of your screen (you get to choose which one!). If that sounds like something you'd like to achieve, look no further — here's how to turn on Steam's FPS counter.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Mouse and keyboard

How to turn on Steam's FPS counter

When you're ready to turn on the FPS counter on Steam, follow these instructions.

Step 1: Open Steam.

Step 2: Select Settings in the upper-left corner.

Step 3: Select In-Game.

Step 4: Find the setting that says In-game FPS counter, then select the box to the right of it to choose which of the four corners of your screen you'd like to show the FPS counter.

If you decide you want to turn this setting back off, you'll need to navigate back to this same location and change it to Off.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
When is Once Human coming to consoles?
A massive alien tower in the distance in Once Human.

Once Human is the newest breakout hit on the Steam charts. While it will take a few years to see if it can hold its place and be considered one of the best PC games out there, for now, players are loving what it has to offer.

Once Human drops players into a massive open world overrun by alien-infected monsters. As is the case with the best survival games, you can build up your base, team up with friends (or fight against them), and craft new and better equipment to take down the biggest and baddest bosses. Plenty of games get their start on PC and eventually come to consoles to become cross-platform games, but some remain locked to PC forever. Is that the fate for Once Human, or will you be able to play it on consoles one day?
Will Once Human come to consoles
https://x.com/OnceHuman_/status/1792652720182104445

Read more
How to change your Steam username
Steam library.

Unless you've got an absolute premium username or have too many linked accounts to name, there's no reason to stick with the same username forever. Unlike some services that offer limited username changes or charge to change your tag, Steam allows users to adjust their usernames at any time.

You don't have to keep that awful username you picked on some random Tuesday before hopping into a game. Here's how you can make a change.

Read more
Date Everything! truly lets you date almost everything
date everything dating sim announcement vacuum

Date Everything | Announcement Trailer

Dating sims are a popular video game genre, but they can be somewhat limited in who you can actually romance. Most of the time, romance games have you date other people. Well, upcoming indie game Date Everything! seeks to change that.

Read more