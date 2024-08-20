Part of the appeal of gaming on a PC is getting those sweet, sweet extra frames. There are a lot of ways to gauge your rig's overall performance, but if your main goal is to just keep up with how your FPS is averaging over the course of a play session, you may want to turn on Steam's basic FPS counter. This will let you keep an eye on your FPS in one of the corners of your screen (you get to choose which one!). If that sounds like something you'd like to achieve, look no further — here's how to turn on Steam's FPS counter.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Mouse and keyboard

How to turn on Steam's FPS counter

When you're ready to turn on the FPS counter on Steam, follow these instructions.

Step 1: Open Steam.

Step 2: Select Settings in the upper-left corner.

Step 3: Select In-Game.

Step 4: Find the setting that says In-game FPS counter, then select the box to the right of it to choose which of the four corners of your screen you'd like to show the FPS counter.

If you decide you want to turn this setting back off, you'll need to navigate back to this same location and change it to Off.