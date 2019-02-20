Digital Trends
How to Unlock the K-pop Skin in Fortnite

Fortnite squads up with Ninja, Chan, and Samsung for exclusive K-pop skin

Felicia Miranda
By
how to unlock the k pop skin in fortnite samsung s10 plus 2 1

If you’re wondering how to get the Fortnite K-pop skin, you’re not the only one. Modeled after singer Jung Changwoo or Chan from the K-pop group iKon, this exclusive cosmetic is not currently obtainable through traditional means such as the item shop or Fortnite challenges. In fact, if you want to get this super rare skin, you might need to invest some serious cash in Samsung’s new gaming optimized smartphone, the Galaxy S10 Plus.

Similar to the popular Galaxy skin that Fortnite and Twitch streamer Ninja debuted with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Tab S4, the K-pop skin and a pair of Galaxy buds will come with all pre-orders of the Galaxy S10 Plus. Fit with a vapor chamber cooling system, smart battery, improved Unity support, and a Snapdragon 855 processor, Samsung claims the S10 Plus is 33% faster than the Note9 and the best option in their smartphone lineup for the Battle Royale focused mobile gamer.

Unlock the K-pop skin with pre-order

With the current information we have, getting the Galaxy S10 Plus is the only way you’ll be able to nab the Fortnite K-pop skin and as of right now, you can reserve a pre-order of it on Samsung’s official website. Unfortunately, pre-orders on the standard Galaxy S10 do not apply.

If unlocking the K-Pop skin in Fortnite is set up similarly to the Galaxy skin from last year, then you’ll have to wait until you physically have the phone to unlock the skin. You’ll then have to open up Galaxy Apps, search for and download Fortnite, log in to your Epic Games account (or create one if you’re new to Fortnite mobile), and then complete some kind of in-game requirement to earn it. For the Galaxy skin, players had to complete at least three games of Battle Royale before it showed up as a gift box in their inventory a few days later, so it’s possible that something like this might be required again.

More information on the new Samsung Fortnite skin will be revealed at an event on March 16th where Ninja and South Korean K-pop group iKon will be hosting an event where players will reportedly “find out how to drop-in on gaming legend.” We’re not quite sure what means, but we’ll definitely be tuning in to find out.

