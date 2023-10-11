Xbox Series S Prime Day Deal saves you $30 on the console

With all of the Prime Day deals taking place today, you won’t want to overlook this deal at Walmart. It’s one of the best Xbox Series X and Series S deals you’ll find for Prime Day, and it sees the Xbox Series S console going for just $269. This is a $30 savings from its regular price of $299, and this is the Gilded Hunter Xbox Series S Bundle, which means you’ll be getting all sorts of Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys freebies included with the console.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series S

Microsoft has been making the Xbox gaming console for decades now, with each new generation improving its capabilities and form factor. With the Xbox Series S Microsoft offers some modern minimalism, as it’s the Xbox model that doesn’t have a disc player. This is a fully digital gaming console, and it comes with 512GB of solid state storage space for housing all of your favorite Xbox games. Much of the gameplay on the Xbox Series S can be done through Xbox Game Pass, where you can access hundreds of high quality games online. You can also purchase downloadable version of your favorite games.

The Xbox Series X and Series S are comparable consoles, with the Series S being more affordable because of its digital nature. It has many of the most important features of the Series X, however, such as quick resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 frames per second. Also included with the Xbox Series S is the modernized Xbox Wireless Controller. It’s now designed for enhanced comfort and it allows you to stay on target with a textured grip. The Xbox Series S is a good gaming console to position within your home theater, as it also offers easy access streaming 4K content through subscription services like Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Microsoft Movies & TV, and more.

The Xbox Series S is just $269 at Walmart this Prime Day. That’s a $30 savings from its regular price of $299, and you’ll be getting a bunch of Gilded Hunter game cosmetics and virtual currency bundled as well.

