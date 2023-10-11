 Skip to main content
Xbox Series S Prime Day Deal saves you $30 on the console

Andrew Morrisey
By
With all of the Prime Day deals taking place today, you won’t want to overlook this deal at Walmart. It’s one of the best Xbox Series X and Series S deals you’ll find for Prime Day, and it sees the Xbox Series S console going for just $269. This is a $30 savings from its regular price of $299, and this is the Gilded Hunter Xbox Series S Bundle, which means you’ll be getting all sorts of Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys freebies included with the console.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series S

Microsoft has been making the Xbox gaming console for decades now, with each new generation improving its capabilities and form factor. With the Xbox Series S Microsoft offers some modern minimalism, as it’s the Xbox model that doesn’t have a disc player. This is a fully digital gaming console, and it comes with 512GB of solid state storage space for housing all of your favorite Xbox games. Much of the gameplay on the Xbox Series S can be done through Xbox Game Pass, where you can access hundreds of high quality games online. You can also purchase downloadable version of your favorite games.

The Xbox Series X and Series S are comparable consoles, with the Series S being more affordable because of its digital nature. It has many of the most important features of the Series X, however, such as quick resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 frames per second. Also included with the Xbox Series S is the modernized Xbox Wireless Controller. It’s now designed for enhanced comfort and it allows you to stay on target with a textured grip. The Xbox Series S is a good gaming console to position within your home theater, as it also offers easy access streaming 4K content through subscription services like Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Microsoft Movies & TV, and more.

The Xbox Series S is just $269 at Walmart this Prime Day. That’s a $30 savings from its regular price of $299, and you’ll be getting a bunch of Gilded Hunter game cosmetics and virtual currency bundled as well.

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
