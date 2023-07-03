Forza Horizon 5 is one of the best racing games of all time, and there’s no better way to play it than on the Microsoft Xbox Series X. If you don’t own the console yet, you can currently get the 1TB version with a copy of Forza Horizon 5 for just $510 from Dell, for $50 in savings on the bundle’s original price of $560. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if you’re interesting in making the purchase, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy Microsoft Xbox Series X

The Microsoft Xbox Series X is a powerful system that offers sharp graphics and quick load times, plus a familiar interface for gamers who have grown up alongside the Xbox ecosystem. Between the Xbox Series X versus Xbox Series S, the Xbox Series X is the clear winner because it provides a cutting-edge gaming experience with faster processing alongside better resolution and frame rate. Meanwhile, when comparing the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the major advantages of Microsoft’s console are its cross-generation compatibility for its games and accessories, and the Xbox Game Pass, a subscription-based service that provides access to a massive library of titles.

If you’re a racing fan, you need to play Forza Horizon 5 because its an open-world driving experience that’s arguably the king among the best racing games for Xbox Series X. It hits the sweet spot between fun gameplay and realistic controls, while showcasing some of the best visuals that you can enjoy on the platform. Complete missions, score points, and upgrade your vehicles for an even crazier racing experience across the game’s version of Mexico.

