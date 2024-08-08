 Skip to main content
The 5 best games in the Best Buy Nintendo Switch sale

Purple and green Joy-Cons on the black charging stand. There's another charging stand next to it, but it's lying flat on the table with two white Joy-Cons.
Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular game consoles on the market, so we’re not surprised that some of the best games of 2024 happen to be Switch titles. Whether you’re into action-adventure games, platformers, or even RPGs, you’ll find games from just about every genre on Nintendo’s latest system. As a matter of fact, while looking through Best Buy deals, we found this terrific Switch game offer.

While the sale lasts, you’ll be able to purchase a ton of the Switch’s best games at a discounted price. We picked our favorites. These include Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, Switch Sports, Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, and WarioWare: Get it Together!

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course — $20, was $27

Cuphead fights a snow wizard in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.
Studio MDHR

Experience some of the most bizarre and action-packed platforming you’ve ever seen with Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. This combo pack includes both the original Cuphead game, along with the Delicious Last Course expansion. Choose between single player and co-op gameplay as you run, jump, and fight your way through some of the wackiest levels and boss fights. Much of the art design is inspired by 1930s cartoons, and we think Studio MDHR did a fantastic job at paying homage to the era. The Cuphead franchise is a cherished indie release that you’ll be able to play for just $20 while this Switch sale lasts.

Switch Sports — $28, was $40

A golfer prepares to hit a ball in Nintendo Switch Sports.
Nintendo

Remember the days of Wii: Sports? We’re guessing Nintendo was inspired by the success of the 2006 console’s launch title, so the company ordered up a Switch successor. In Switch Sports, players can enjoy single player, local multiplayer, and online multiplayer modes, battling it out in up to seven different sports. These include Golf, Soccer, Tennis, Volleyball, Bowling, Badminton, and Chambara. Using the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers, players will be able to add spin to tennis serves and curvature to bowling ball rolls. As this is the digital version of the game, the Leg Strap accessory for Soccer isn’t included, though it can be purchased separately. 

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe — $25, was $70

A glowing purple monster being attacked from all sides.
Capcom

This Monster Hunter bundle includes both the original Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe and the Sunbreak Deluxe DLC. Both of these games are a ton of fun and feature some of the coolest in-game hunting methods for tracking down the titular creatures. There’s already a ton of gameplay loaded into the main title, and the Sunbreak DLC adds even more beasts, items, and locations. Right now, you can score the digital version of both games for only $28, which is a whopping $45 off the $70 full price of this celebrated Switch game. 

Mario Tennis Aces
Nintendo

Mario Tennis Aces — $40, was $60

It’s time to hit the court, Mario style! Mario and friends have enjoyed tennis titles and other sports tie-in games on every console since the Gameboy, so we’re not surprised that the plumber and pals made it to the Switch. Mario Tennis Aces lets you choose from over 15 different Mushroom Kingdom characters, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Wario, and Bowser. The game includes robust single player adventuring, local multiplayer, and online multiplayer. You’ll even be able to use the Joy-Con remote like a real tennis racket, letting you serve up basic shots to more advanced serves. 

WarioWare: Get it Together! — $35, was $50

Wario and his friends appear in WarioWare: Move It! key art.

There’s nothing like a solid WarioWare game to delightfully overwhelm the senses! In Get it Together!, players will be able to choose from over 200 action-packed microgames. One can think of these as mini-games, but even smaller! Designed for single player and multiplayer, including an all new co-op mode, the latest WarioWare game is madness and laughs from start to finish. Normally this madhouse adventure sells for $50, but this Best Buy promo has the game marked down to $35 for a limited time.

It’s hard to say how long this Nintendo Switch promo is going to last, so it’s best to take advantage while you still can. Get a discount on five of the Switch’s most popular titles when you purchase through Best Buy today. We also recommend looking at some of the Nintendo Switch deals and gaming console deals we found this week!

