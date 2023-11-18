 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is hands-down the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal

Albert Bassili
By
Person holding Nintendo Switch, looking at the home screen.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The Nintendo Switch is still one of the most popular consoles out there, even though it doesn’t have as powerful graphics as the Xbox Series X or the PlayStation 5. But, if you don’t have one, then now is the perfect time to pick one up since there are so many great Black Friday deals floating around. In fact, this bundle from Best Buy not only nets you a Nintendo Switch but also three months of Switch online and Mario Kart8 Deluxe, all for just $300. Usually, the Switch on its own goes for $300, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe goes for around $50, and the three-month subscription of Switch Online goes for $8, so you’re saving an extra $58 from the usual price of all these items.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

While this sadly isn’t the version of the Nintendo Switch that comes with an OLED screen, it’s still a great handheld console to grab, especially since you can connect it to your TV quite easily with the stand it comes with. As you might be aware, the two controllers on the side separate from the main console and allow you to use them as two different controllers, which is great if you want to play with friends. In fact, the Switch is a great console for party gaming, and the fact that you can use it anywhere with the kickstand on the Switch itself makes this the ultimate portable gaming console.

As for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it’s one of the best entries into the game and is a fun little racer with the Nintendo’s roster of characters. You can play against people online, or even against friends locally using split screen and the two controllers as we mentioned earlier. You do need to have a Switch Online subscription to play online multiplayer, though, so it’s good that you get three months of it included. Nintendo Switch also gives you access to a library of over 100 NES, SNES, and Game Boy games, so if you’re an older gamer, you’ll get the chance to play some of your favorite games from the past.

Don't Miss:

All in all, this Nintendo Switch bundle is an excellent deal if you want to get a Switch, especially given the $300 price tag from Best Buy. While you’re here, be sure to check out some other great Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, since you can add a game or two with the money you’d be saving.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Xbox Series S Black Friday deals: consoles, games, and accessories
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it

While the Xbox Series S got a bad reputation when it first came out, the last year or two have really shown where it shines. For those who have older TVs and monitors that run 1080p, the Xbox Series S is a budget-friendly way for folks to play the latest games. And sure, it might not be able to hit 4k and high resolutions, but so many console games are locked to 60hz and sometimes struggle with 4k graphics, so the Xbox Series S is doing quite well overall. Luckily, there are many great Black Friday deals you can grab for the Xbox Series S, especially if you're looking for a game or accessory. Chief among them Black Friday Series X deals, too.
Best Xbox Series S Black Friday Deals

Unfortunately, there aren't a lot of deals available for the Xbox Series S right now, which is surprising given how close we're getting to Black Friday and all the other deals we've been seeing. Even so, there is a deal where you can get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free, so that's worth picking up if you plan to buy the Xbox Series S. There are some more Black Friday PS5 deals out there if you're willing to switch consoles (or want both in your arsenal).

Read more
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: Consoles, games, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Game Deals

The Black Friday and Cyber Week deals have dropped, earlier than ever this year it seems. Retailers are ready to get this thing started, but that's good news for you -- all of us, really -- because the competition means we're going to see some fantastically-low prices this year. While everyone else is shopping the best Black Friday deals for TVs, computers, smart home goods, and more, some of us are on the lookout for great gaming console deals, specifically on the Nintendo Switch. If that's you, listen up, because we've scoured the shopping world for some truly amazing Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, some you can even shop as early as today. We've found deals on the console itself, including bundles, popular games, and even some accessories. So, put down that gamepad, kick up your feet, and let's get ready to grind out some levels.
The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

 

Read more
Razer Black Friday deals: Save on gaming laptops, keyboards and more
Razer Blade 14 (2023) sitting on a coffee table.

If you're planning to get a new gaming laptop or other gaming accessories, you should check out the Black Friday deals on Razer products. It's one of the most popular brands among gamers because of its high-performance and stylish devices, and for the shopping holiday, you can get them with huge discounts. You're going to have to hurry with your chosen purchases once you've decided what to buy though, because stocks for some of these bargains may already be running low. If you're not set on Razer, be sure to shop the rest of Black Friday laptop deals and Black Friday gaming laptop deals to compare prices.

Best Razer gaming laptop Black Friday deals

Read more