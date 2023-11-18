The Nintendo Switch is still one of the most popular consoles out there, even though it doesn’t have as powerful graphics as the Xbox Series X or the PlayStation 5. But, if you don’t have one, then now is the perfect time to pick one up since there are so many great Black Friday deals floating around. In fact, this bundle from Best Buy not only nets you a Nintendo Switch but also three months of Switch online and Mario Kart8 Deluxe, all for just $300. Usually, the Switch on its own goes for $300, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe goes for around $50, and the three-month subscription of Switch Online goes for $8, so you’re saving an extra $58 from the usual price of all these items.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

While this sadly isn’t the version of the Nintendo Switch that comes with an OLED screen, it’s still a great handheld console to grab, especially since you can connect it to your TV quite easily with the stand it comes with. As you might be aware, the two controllers on the side separate from the main console and allow you to use them as two different controllers, which is great if you want to play with friends. In fact, the Switch is a great console for party gaming, and the fact that you can use it anywhere with the kickstand on the Switch itself makes this the ultimate portable gaming console.

As for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it’s one of the best entries into the game and is a fun little racer with the Nintendo’s roster of characters. You can play against people online, or even against friends locally using split screen and the two controllers as we mentioned earlier. You do need to have a Switch Online subscription to play online multiplayer, though, so it’s good that you get three months of it included. Nintendo Switch also gives you access to a library of over 100 NES, SNES, and Game Boy games, so if you’re an older gamer, you’ll get the chance to play some of your favorite games from the past.

All in all, this Nintendo Switch bundle is an excellent deal if you want to get a Switch, especially given the $300 price tag from Best Buy. While you’re here, be sure to check out some other great Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, since you can add a game or two with the money you’d be saving.

