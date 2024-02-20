How to score 50% off The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a launch title for the Nintendo Switch, but it’s still one of the most impressive titles for the console. If you own the Nintendo Switch, this open-world adventure should be in your video game library, and if it’s not there yet, you shouldn’t miss this chance to get it with a 50% discount from Best Buy. It’s on sale for $40 instead of $60 for $20 in savings, and you’ll get an additional $10 off if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or Total subscriber to further lower its price to $30. The Nintendo Switch exclusive isn’t always on sale, and rarely for half-price when it is, so hurry up with your purchase if you don’t want to miss this offer.

Why you should buy The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released in 2017 alongside the original version of the Nintendo Switch, and it has never left our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch exclusives. It’s another adventure where you play as Link, and you’ll be saving Princess Zelda and the world, but those are the only similarities with previous The Legend of Zelda games. You’ll explore the Kingdom of Hyrule like never before — with total freedom — and you’ll be living off the land as you find weapons and armor, cook food, uncover secrets, and solve puzzles as you make your way through this perilous journey.

If you’re a fan of the franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the first game to play on the Nintendo Switch. Afterwards, you should check out Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which is a prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, then proceed with its even more ambitious sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

