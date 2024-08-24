NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, August 24

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Part of a Mideast capital’s name : ABU 4 Twinkletoes they’re not : OAFS 8 Nuts and bolts : BASICS 14 Actress who voiced Mei Lee’s strict mother in Pixar’s “Turning Red” : SANDRAOH 16 Second slide of many a meeting deck : AGENDA 17 Put in a similar part : TYPECAST 18 “The ___ of suffering is experience”: Harry Truman : REWARD 19 Legs (it) : HOOFS 20 Prominent feature of a jacket : TITLE 22 Fooled : HAD 23 Many a rescue : MUTT 24 Actress Anne of “Wag the Dog” : HECHE 25 ___ fries (South American side) : YUCA 26 Dope : ASS 27 Dried meat product with a rhyming name : TURKEYJERKY 29 Digital agreements? : PINKYSWEARS 30 “Pleeeease?” : CANTI 31 Spiteful, as a comment : CATTY 32 Hoped-for deadlines : TARGETDATES 34 They often roll around in the snow : WINTERTIRES 35 Habitat for sphagnum moss : BOG 38 Book between Joel and Obadiah : AMOS 39 Sian ___, director of the Best Picture winner “CODA” : HEDER 40 Start of a Spanish cheer : VIVA 41 Bus. driver? : CEO 42 Tizzy : PANIC 43 Hardly open : CAGEY 44 Nephrologist’s specialty : KIDNEY 46 Affectionate way to walk : ARMINARM 48 What “e” might mean : ONLINE 49 Vulnerable part of one’s personality : SOFTSIDE 50 Perfumery assortment : SCENTS 51 River in the name of a Best Picture winner : KWAI 52 Pop artist ___ English : RON

Down