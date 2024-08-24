NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, August 24

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
1 Part of a Mideast capital’s name : ABU
4 Twinkletoes they’re not : OAFS
8 Nuts and bolts : BASICS
14 Actress who voiced Mei Lee’s strict mother in Pixar’s “Turning Red” : SANDRAOH
16 Second slide of many a meeting deck : AGENDA
17 Put in a similar part : TYPECAST
18 “The ___ of suffering is experience”: Harry Truman : REWARD
19 Legs (it) : HOOFS
20 Prominent feature of a jacket : TITLE
22 Fooled : HAD
23 Many a rescue : MUTT
24 Actress Anne of “Wag the Dog” : HECHE
25 ___ fries (South American side) : YUCA
26 Dope : ASS
27 Dried meat product with a rhyming name : TURKEYJERKY
29 Digital agreements? : PINKYSWEARS
30 “Pleeeease?” : CANTI
31 Spiteful, as a comment : CATTY
32 Hoped-for deadlines : TARGETDATES
34 They often roll around in the snow : WINTERTIRES
35 Habitat for sphagnum moss : BOG
38 Book between Joel and Obadiah : AMOS
39 Sian ___, director of the Best Picture winner “CODA” : HEDER
40 Start of a Spanish cheer : VIVA
41 Bus. driver? : CEO
42 Tizzy : PANIC
43 Hardly open : CAGEY
44 Nephrologist’s specialty : KIDNEY
46 Affectionate way to walk : ARMINARM
48 What “e” might mean : ONLINE
49 Vulnerable part of one’s personality : SOFTSIDE
50 Perfumery assortment : SCENTS
51 River in the name of a Best Picture winner : KWAI
52 Pop artist ___ English : RON
Down
1 What Flovent can treat : ASTHMA
2 Sights along the Gulf Coast : BAYOUS
3 Prepares for transplanting : UNPOTS
4 Creatures often depicted with green skin : ORCS
5 Strong, as a bond : AAA
6 Candidate for a “forever home” : FOSTERKITTEN
7 Full of gimmicks : SHTICKY
8 Drink of boiled grains with purported detoxifying effects : BARLEYWATER
9 “Let Us Now Praise Famous Men” writer, 1941 : AGEE
10 Singers do this : SEW
11 Rushing : INAHURRY
12 Obsolescent means of music storage : CDRACKS
13 Down time? : SADDAY
15 Skillful : DEFT
21 Batman adversary with a stitched burlap mask : THESCARECROW
24 Country singer with the 2012 hit “Wanted” : HUNTERHAYES
25 Poet who first penned the phrase “no country for old men” : YEATS
27 Small hint : TINGE
28 Leaps on stage : JETES
29 Head lines? : PARTS
30 Spoon : CANOODLE
32 Original parent co. of Fortune and People : TIMEINC
33 Snarky reply to some unsolicited advice : DIDIASK
34 Kooks : WACKOS
35 Olympic snowboarding event : BIGAIR
36 Take too far : OVERDO
37 Many Grindr users : GAYMEN
40 Campers, e.g. : VANS
42 Shut (up) : PENT
43 Commercial lead-in to bank : CITI
45 Diarist who helped edit Henry Miller’s “Tropic of Cancer” : NIN
