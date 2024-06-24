 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, November 2

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Early electric lights : ARCLAMPS
9 Modest home in Modesto, say : CASITA
15 Direct marketing tactic : COLDCALL
16 First act : OPENER
17 Sub’s reference : CLASSROOMROSTER
19 What always ends well? : ELS
20 Spendy : STEEP
21 ___ May Gaskin, author of “Spiritual Midwifery” : INA
22 Puzzle (out) : SUSS
24 Fly traps? : MITTS
25 Fed : GMAN
26 Ward off bad luck, in a Greek tradition : SPIT
27 Noted name in lithographs : IVES
28 English folk singer Billy : BRAGG
29 Inveigled : COAXED
31 Just so : TOATEE
32 They’re not afraid to take charge : FEARLESSLEADERS
35 Media-based learning sites, informally : AVLABS
36 Word on many “No Trespassing” signs : POSTED
37 Hanes brand once sold in ovoid packaging : LEGGS
38 90° : EAST
39 Team that briefly changed its name during the 1950s to appease McCarthyites : REDS
42 The case, so to speak : TRUE
43 Jumps from one foot to the other : JETES
44 Break off : STOP
45 Record company behind (and inside) Pink Floyd’s “See Emily Play” : EMI
46 1988 Summer Olympics host : SEOUL
47 Word that’s a homophone of its middle letter : ARE
48 Spin right round? : ROTATECLOCKWISE
53 What might remove all of your problems? : ERASER
54 Went after : ASSAILED
55 Cleans up like the Pied Piper : DERATS
56 Band aids : SETLISTS

Down

1 What passwords unlock : ACCESS
2 Arrive curbside : ROLLUP
3 Andrés Segovia won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for it : CLASSICALGUITAR
4 Temple Square letters : LDS
5 Window installations, in brief : ACS
6 Sully : MAR
7 P, B, D, T, K and G : PLOSIVES
8 Kitchen flippers : SLOTTEDSPATULAS
9 De-centers? : CORES
10 Per : APOP
11 Its in French : SES
12 Juicy stuff : INTIMATEDETAILS
13 Outspoken parenting critic, maybe : TEENAGER
14 Sets up : ARRANGES
18 Subject of the 2021 documentary “Once Upon a Time in Queens” : METS
23 Cyber space? : STORAGE
24 Socializes : MIXES
25 Teaching assistants, often : GRADERS
28 Certain Thanksgiving dish : BOAT
30 Mass apparel : ALBS
31 Pilots, e.g. : TESTS
32 Had a hiccup : FALTERED
33 Till the end of time : EVERMORE
34 Doubly disadvantageous : LOSELOSE
38 Fair-hiring agcy. : EEOC
40 Home to England’s Jurassic Coast : DORSET
41 Fan settings : SPEEDS
43 Unhappy chorus : JEERS
46 Galley command : STET
49 Arkansas pol Hutchinson : ASA
50 New Orleans setting: Abbr. : CST
51 Carrier to 46-Across, for short : KAL
52 Device sold with a remote : WII

