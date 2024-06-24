NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, November 2

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Early electric lights : ARCLAMPS 9 Modest home in Modesto, say : CASITA 15 Direct marketing tactic : COLDCALL 16 First act : OPENER 17 Sub’s reference : CLASSROOMROSTER 19 What always ends well? : ELS 20 Spendy : STEEP 21 ___ May Gaskin, author of “Spiritual Midwifery” : INA 22 Puzzle (out) : SUSS 24 Fly traps? : MITTS 25 Fed : GMAN 26 Ward off bad luck, in a Greek tradition : SPIT 27 Noted name in lithographs : IVES 28 English folk singer Billy : BRAGG 29 Inveigled : COAXED 31 Just so : TOATEE 32 They’re not afraid to take charge : FEARLESSLEADERS 35 Media-based learning sites, informally : AVLABS 36 Word on many “No Trespassing” signs : POSTED 37 Hanes brand once sold in ovoid packaging : LEGGS 38 90° : EAST 39 Team that briefly changed its name during the 1950s to appease McCarthyites : REDS 42 The case, so to speak : TRUE 43 Jumps from one foot to the other : JETES 44 Break off : STOP 45 Record company behind (and inside) Pink Floyd’s “See Emily Play” : EMI 46 1988 Summer Olympics host : SEOUL 47 Word that’s a homophone of its middle letter : ARE 48 Spin right round? : ROTATECLOCKWISE 53 What might remove all of your problems? : ERASER 54 Went after : ASSAILED 55 Cleans up like the Pied Piper : DERATS 56 Band aids : SETLISTS

Down