NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, November 9

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Gets going : KICKSTARTS 11 Plant also known as Pisum sativum : PEA 14 “Give me your worst!” : ICANTAKEIT 15 Certain cats : TOMS 16 Portmanteau for a moody and strong-willed toddler : THREENAGER 17 Actress Shawkat who played Maeby on “Arrested Development” : ALIA 18 Domaine d’Agnès Varda : CINE 19 Making a car payment, dusting the living room, scheduling a doctor’s appointment, etc. : ADULTING 21 Sea shrunk by Soviet siphoning : ARAL 22 British sci-fi novelist McDonald : IAN 24 Place for a mind or a ball : GUTTER 25 Antacid brand : ROLAIDS 27 Wrinkle of time? : AGELINE 28 Moniker for 6’9″ N.F.L. star Ed Jones : TOOTALL 30 Behold, in Latin : ECCE 31 It’s a hole thing : PAR 34 Get hot and bothered : SWELTER 36 Work whose first installment spanned 352 pages and ended with “ant,” in brief : OED 37 Guinness of “The Bridge on the River Kwai” : ALEC 39 Fish in the flounder family : HALIBUT 41 Like i, say : NONREAL 43 Professor Xavier’s students, e.g. : MUTANTS 47 Accomplish with precision : DOTOAT 48 Purchase on an island? : GAS 49 Character name in “The Last of the Mohicans” and “Downton Abbey” : CORA 50 Of the land : AGRARIAN 52 Nearly-round figure : OVAL 53 Falsify, in a way : COOK 54 Very short story? : CRAWLSPACE 58 With faculty : ABLY 59 To-do following a business meeting : ACTIONITEM 60 Unit equivalent to one-thousandth of an inch : MIL 61 Stadium section : NOSEBLEEDS

Down