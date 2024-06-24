 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, November 9

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Gets going : KICKSTARTS
11 Plant also known as Pisum sativum : PEA
14 “Give me your worst!” : ICANTAKEIT
15 Certain cats : TOMS
16 Portmanteau for a moody and strong-willed toddler : THREENAGER
17 Actress Shawkat who played Maeby on “Arrested Development” : ALIA
18 Domaine d’Agnès Varda : CINE
19 Making a car payment, dusting the living room, scheduling a doctor’s appointment, etc. : ADULTING
21 Sea shrunk by Soviet siphoning : ARAL
22 British sci-fi novelist McDonald : IAN
24 Place for a mind or a ball : GUTTER
25 Antacid brand : ROLAIDS
27 Wrinkle of time? : AGELINE
28 Moniker for 6’9″ N.F.L. star Ed Jones : TOOTALL
30 Behold, in Latin : ECCE
31 It’s a hole thing : PAR
34 Get hot and bothered : SWELTER
36 Work whose first installment spanned 352 pages and ended with “ant,” in brief : OED
37 Guinness of “The Bridge on the River Kwai” : ALEC
39 Fish in the flounder family : HALIBUT
41 Like i, say : NONREAL
43 Professor Xavier’s students, e.g. : MUTANTS
47 Accomplish with precision : DOTOAT
48 Purchase on an island? : GAS
49 Character name in “The Last of the Mohicans” and “Downton Abbey” : CORA
50 Of the land : AGRARIAN
52 Nearly-round figure : OVAL
53 Falsify, in a way : COOK
54 Very short story? : CRAWLSPACE
58 With faculty : ABLY
59 To-do following a business meeting : ACTIONITEM
60 Unit equivalent to one-thousandth of an inch : MIL
61 Stadium section : NOSEBLEEDS

Down

1 Ride arranged on one’s own : KITCAR
2 Mononymous baseball star who played 28 seasons professionally : ICHIRO
3 Body-related : CARNAL
4 Pray in front of, as an altar : KNEELAT
5 Abbr. in many French church names : STE
6 Sin/cos : TAN
7 Letters before a handle : AKA
8 “King Lear” part : REGAN
9 In knots : TIED
10 Something the floundering are said to be on : STRUGGLEBUS
11 Party person : POLITICO
12 Height : EMINENCE
13 “Per our negotiations …” : ASAGREED
15 Spill : TATTLE
20 Tyronn ___, N.B.A. champion as both player and coach : LUE
22 Modest reply to a compliment : IDOWHATICAN
23 So much cheaper than expected, say : ASTEAL
26 Greek island south of Naxos : IOS
27 Accord alternative : ALTIMA
29 What “tutti” means on scores : ALL
31 Producer of black-and-white footage? : PANDACAM
32 Indian dish of potatoes and cauliflower : ALOOGOBI
33 Landlord’s register : RENTROLL
35 Dirt road hazard : RUT
38 Deep and hoarse : CROAKY
40 Tex-Mex casserole : TACOPIE
42 Middle ___ : EAR
44 Replace with a new contract, in legalese : NOVATE
45 Like scents and stencils : TRACED
46 “___ Lot” : SALEMS
48 Creatures in God’s third plague in Exodus : GNATS
51 Musical counterpart of pizzicato : ARCO
55 “___ geht’s?” (German “How’s it going?”) : WIE
56 Shot one waits to knock back : LOB
57 1975 TV debut, in brief : SNL

