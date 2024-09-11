NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, September 11

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Break down : SOB 4 Overly : TOO 7 Journalist Sawyer : DIANE 12 Not now : THEN 14 ___ health therapist (part of a dental practice) : ORAL 15 Type in : ENTER 16 Device with Alexa : ECHO 17 Swim around, scare some people, ram a boat …? : LIFEOFJAWS 19 Limit on borrowing : LOANCAP 21 As required, after “if” : NEEDBE 22 Good quality for a midwife? : LOVEOFLABORS 25 Claim made stronger by a witness : ALIBI 26 Palindromic preposition : ERE 27 Some ring decisions, in brief : TKOS 31 Excuses : OUTS 33 Counts at the gym : REPS 36 High dudgeon : IRE 37 What the world’s largest piggy bank holds? : FORTUNEOFCHANGE 41 Brewpub order : IPA 42 Leave ’em rolling in the aisles : SLAY 43 “Smooth Operator” singer : SADE 44 New Mexico’s ___ National Forest : GILA 46 Turn for the worse : ROT 48 Turbine turner : ROTOR 51 Heroes in L.G.B.T.Q.+ history? : LIONSOFPRIDE 55 Verdi’s next opera after “Aida” : OTELLO 58 “Chicago” or “Oklahoma!” : MUSICAL 59 Jacket sleeves? : ARMSOFCOAT 62 Contacts listing : NAME 63 Smooths, as unruly hair : TAMES 64 1998 animated film set in Central Park : ANTZ 65 Nana alternative : GRAN 66 Marriott competitor : HYATT 67 New beginning? : NEO 68 Vietnamese celebration : TET

Down