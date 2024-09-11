 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, September 11

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Break down : SOB
4 Overly : TOO
7 Journalist Sawyer : DIANE
12 Not now : THEN
14 ___ health therapist (part of a dental practice) : ORAL
15 Type in : ENTER
16 Device with Alexa : ECHO
17 Swim around, scare some people, ram a boat …? : LIFEOFJAWS
19 Limit on borrowing : LOANCAP
21 As required, after “if” : NEEDBE
22 Good quality for a midwife? : LOVEOFLABORS
25 Claim made stronger by a witness : ALIBI
26 Palindromic preposition : ERE
27 Some ring decisions, in brief : TKOS
31 Excuses : OUTS
33 Counts at the gym : REPS
36 High dudgeon : IRE
37 What the world’s largest piggy bank holds? : FORTUNEOFCHANGE
41 Brewpub order : IPA
42 Leave ’em rolling in the aisles : SLAY
43 “Smooth Operator” singer : SADE
44 New Mexico’s ___ National Forest : GILA
46 Turn for the worse : ROT
48 Turbine turner : ROTOR
51 Heroes in L.G.B.T.Q.+ history? : LIONSOFPRIDE
55 Verdi’s next opera after “Aida” : OTELLO
58 “Chicago” or “Oklahoma!” : MUSICAL
59 Jacket sleeves? : ARMSOFCOAT
62 Contacts listing : NAME
63 Smooths, as unruly hair : TAMES
64 1998 animated film set in Central Park : ANTZ
65 Nana alternative : GRAN
66 Marriott competitor : HYATT
67 New beginning? : NEO
68 Vietnamese celebration : TET

Down

1 Parks whose cookbook “BraveTart” won the James Beard Award : STELLA
2 “That’s pretty nifty!” : OHCOOL
3 Like problems a schoolteacher might deal with : BEHAVIORAL
4 Word seen in 20 squares on a Scrabble board : TRIPLE
5 Galoot : OAF
6 Spanish “Bravo!” : OLE
7 Postpone : DEFER
8 For yuks : INJEST
9 The slightest bit : ATAD
10 Rookie, informally : NEWB
11 Talk of the Irish, say : ERSE
13 Only : NONEBUT
14 Angela’s successor as German chancellor : OLAF
18 Singer heard on “Give Peace a Chance” : ONO
20 Sex : COITUS
23 Usually dry streambeds : ARROYOS
24 Strengthen, with “up” : BEEF
28 Sculptures with moving parts, e.g. : KINETICART
29 Nonprofit’s URL ending : ORG
30 Call, as a poker bet : SEE
32 NBC stalwart : SNL
34 Dells, say : PCS
35 # # # : SHARPS
37 Fruit associated with Newton : FIG
38 Nail polish brand : OPI
39 Make : EARN
40 Like devoted fans : ADORING
45 Ready to go : ALLSET
47 Part of a club : TOMATO
49 Whoopi’s Oscar-winning role in “Ghost” : ODAMAE
50 Give in : RELENT
52 Statement of defeat : ILOST
53 Reaction to a punch : OOF
54 Mess (with) : FUTZ
55 Sworn statement : OATH
56 It may come down after the wheels go up : TRAY
57 Lazarus with a sonnet on the Statue of Liberty : EMMA
60 Soup container : CAN
61 Last word before “Blast off!” : ONE

