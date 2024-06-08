NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, June 8

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Sandwich whose name is the initials of its ingredients – BLT
- Anticipate with apprehension – DREAD
- L.G.B.T.Q.+ pride symbol – RAINBOW
- Performing in a play, say – ONSTAGE
- School featured in “Good Will Hunting” – MIT
- Rolled-up grass – SOD
- Serpentine swimmer – EEL
- ___ in the machine (lowly worker) – COG
- Cheer at a soccer stadium – OLE
- Poem of praise – ODE
Down
- Prickly part of a toothbrush – BRISTLE
- Pre-Easter period – LENT
- Hot sauce in a Bloody Mary – TABASCO
- Radcliffe of Hollywood and Broadway – DANIEL
- Give to charity, be kind to others, etc. – DOGWOOD
- Famous character who’s told “‘Tis but thy name that is my enemy” – ROMEO
- Shape of a doorstop – WEDGE
