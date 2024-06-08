NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, June 8

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

Sandwich whose name is the initials of its ingredients – BLT

Anticipate with apprehension – DREAD

L.G.B.T.Q.+ pride symbol – RAINBOW

Performing in a play, say – ONSTAGE

School featured in “Good Will Hunting” – MIT

Rolled-up grass – SOD

Serpentine swimmer – EEL

___ in the machine (lowly worker) – COG

Cheer at a soccer stadium – OLE

Poem of praise – ODE

Down

Prickly part of a toothbrush – BRISTLE

Pre-Easter period – LENT

Hot sauce in a Bloody Mary – TABASCO

Radcliffe of Hollywood and Broadway – DANIEL

Give to charity, be kind to others, etc. – DOGWOOD

Famous character who’s told “‘Tis but thy name that is my enemy” – ROMEO

Shape of a doorstop – WEDGE

