Gaming

Pillars of Eternity on Nintendo Switch soon, in time for Pillars of Eternity II

Aaron Mamiit
By

Pillars of Eternity, the acclaimed RPG by Obsidian Entertainment, will roll out for the Nintendo Switch on August 8, just in time for the upcoming arrival of Pillars of Eternity II to consoles.

The Nintendo Switch version will be Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition, which will include all updates and the two-part White March expansion, which extended the game, increased the level cap and introduced additional party members and abilities.

Obsidian, known for Fallout: New Vegas and South Park: The Stick of Truth, received much praise for Pillars of Eternity, which was first released for Windows PC, Mac, and Linux in 2015. It was brought to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One two years later, and after another two years, to the Nintendo Switch.

Pillars of Eternity, tagged as the spiritual successor to classics such as Baldur’s Gate and Planescape: Torment, rejuvenated the isometric RPG genre with its tactical gameplay, amazing artwork, and gripping story. At the start of the game, players awaken to new powers that they will use to rid the nation of Dyrwood of the Hollowborn Plague, which causes infants to be born without souls.

Pillars of Eternity appeals to hardcore RPG fans who love the grind of building up characters and completing side quests. The Nintendo Switch version does not feature any major changes to a four-year-old game, but it will allow players to continue the adventure while on the go due to the portability of the hybrid console.

The arrival of the RPG will come right before the console release of Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, which reached its crowdfunding goal of $1.1 million in less than a day. The sequel was launched for the Windows PC, Mac, and Linux last year, and it will arrive on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch within 2019.

The console version of Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire will also include all the RPG’s expansions, updates, and free DLC’s. However, Obsidian has not given a specific release date for the game.

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition will be available in the Nintendo Switch eShop on August 8. There is no word yet if there will be a physical release for the RPG.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
Microsoft Pro Intellimouse review
Computing

Microsoft’s only gaming mouse doesn’t know when to clock out

Microsoft's Pro Intellimouse attempts to fuse the comfort and simplicity of a professional mouse with the extreme responsiveness of a gaming mouse. It's a successful effort, but not without sacrifices.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
microsoft xcloud price beta release date projectxcloudforza
Gaming

From supported games to the beta, here's what we know about Microsoft xCloud

Microsoft xCloud or Project xCloud is the company's upcoming game-streaming service, and it will work on everything from consoles to phones. Here's everything we know about Microsoft xCloud.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
scuf prestige review impressions scufprestige1
Gaming

The Scuf Prestige is a pro gaming controller that fails to compete

The Scuf Prestige controller offers several customization options and brilliant shoulder buttons, but its high price tag and the existence of the Xbox Elite controller make it less than impressive.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best gaming deals for prime day on switch and xbox 2019
Deals

Here’s what to expect for the best Prime Day gaming deals in 2020

Prime Day had a lot of great gaming deals, and other retailers also ran their own sales to steal Amazon's thunder. Here's a run-down of the best gaming deals we saw for Prime Day 2019 along with a forecast of what we expect to see in 2020.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
turtle beach recon 70 impressions review turtlebeachrecon707
Gaming

Turtle Beach Recon 70 offers clear sound but doesn’t leave a lasting impression

Turtle Beach's Recon 70 headset offers clear sound quality for its cheap price, but it lacks many features we have seen on similarly priced products. A very uncomfortable fit doesn't help things.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Sling some cardboard and outwit your friends with the best board games

After gateway games such as Exploding Kittens and the ever-so-popular Settlers of Catan, what’s next? These hand-picked board games should appeal to gamers with a wide range of play styles and interests.
Posted By Will Nicol
wolfenstein youngblood review feat
Product Review

In Wolfenstein: Youngblood, girls just wanna have fun... while killing Nazis

Wolfenstein: Youngblood introduces the Blazkowicz twins, Jess and Soph, as well as co-op, RPG-style progression, and non-linear missions. It stumbles at times, but when you’re deep in the fight with a friend by your side, Youngblood can…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
HP Envy 13
Deals

HP’s 72-hour flash sale drops price cuts on laptops, printers, and headsets

HP's ongoing 72-hour flash sale includes up to 61% off select products, in addition to an extra 5% off select PCs and bundles with the promo code BTSSTACK5, and an extra 10% off with the code BTSSTACK10.
Posted By William Hank
nvidia geforce now price beta features header
Gaming

Everything we know about the Nvidia GeForce Now streaming service

Nvidia was one of the early adopters of modern game streaming technology with its GeForce Now service. Currently in beta, GeForce Now lets PC, Mac, and Nvidia Shield users stream games without needing high-powered hardware.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo switch lite new console mobile on the go undocked built in controllers
Gaming

Not every console is meant for you, and the Nintendo Switch Lite is proof

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a portable-only version of the Nintendo Switch that is missing several of its features. It won't appeal to hardcore Switch players, but that doesn't matter.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
microsoft xcloud vs shadow project forza
Gaming

Microsoft xCloud vs. Shadow: Which is worth your hard-earned money?

Game streaming looks to be the next big thing in PC gaming, and Microsoft's xCloud and Blade's Shadow figure to be major players in the game streaming competition. We compared each service to help you decide between the two.
Posted By Steven Petite
shadow game streaming price availability features 302820 ghost light d54014 original 1549390339
Gaming

Everything we know about Blade’s Shadow game streaming service

Game streaming seems to be having a bit of a moment, with Microsoft, Google, and other big names set to launch streaming services. French company Blade was early to the trend with Shadow. Here's what you need to know about Shadow.
Posted By Steven Petite
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
Gaming

Here's where to find Xur and what he has for wares this week

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best flash games doom 1993
Gaming

The original Doom trilogy is now available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

At today's QuakeCon event, Bethesda announced a release of the original Doom trilogy for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile. The first two titles include local multiplayer.
Posted By Patrick Hearn