Pillars of Eternity, the acclaimed RPG by Obsidian Entertainment, will roll out for the Nintendo Switch on August 8, just in time for the upcoming arrival of Pillars of Eternity II to consoles.

The Nintendo Switch version will be Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition, which will include all updates and the two-part White March expansion, which extended the game, increased the level cap and introduced additional party members and abilities.

Obsidian, known for Fallout: New Vegas and South Park: The Stick of Truth, received much praise for Pillars of Eternity, which was first released for Windows PC, Mac, and Linux in 2015. It was brought to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One two years later, and after another two years, to the Nintendo Switch.

Pillars of Eternity, tagged as the spiritual successor to classics such as Baldur’s Gate and Planescape: Torment, rejuvenated the isometric RPG genre with its tactical gameplay, amazing artwork, and gripping story. At the start of the game, players awaken to new powers that they will use to rid the nation of Dyrwood of the Hollowborn Plague, which causes infants to be born without souls.

Pillars of Eternity appeals to hardcore RPG fans who love the grind of building up characters and completing side quests. The Nintendo Switch version does not feature any major changes to a four-year-old game, but it will allow players to continue the adventure while on the go due to the portability of the hybrid console.

The arrival of the RPG will come right before the console release of Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, which reached its crowdfunding goal of $1.1 million in less than a day. The sequel was launched for the Windows PC, Mac, and Linux last year, and it will arrive on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch within 2019.

The console version of Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire will also include all the RPG’s expansions, updates, and free DLC’s. However, Obsidian has not given a specific release date for the game.

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition will be available in the Nintendo Switch eShop on August 8. There is no word yet if there will be a physical release for the RPG.