PlayStation games we want to see added to PS Plus

It’s official: PlayStation Now is dead, and PlayStation Plus is expanding to include everything that service offered in a new tiered subscription model. Aside from the Essential tier, which is functionally identical to PS Plus currently, the Extra and Premium tiers promise to add different amounts of game options for downloading and streaming from the entire history of Sony consoles. The Extra tier only allows downloading of PS4 and PS5 games, but the Premium level has those hundreds of titles, plus a promised catalog of over 300 PS1, PS2, PSP, and PS3 games to stream and download. PS Now had a limited selection of PS2 titles and a decent library of PS3 games, but no PS1 or PSP games at all, which might be the deciding factor for those who want to subscribe to this tier.
The biggest ace Sony has up its sleeve against the competition has always been first-party games. While Sony has expressed many times that it doesn’t intend to offer its big first-party games on PS Plus at launch, the PlayStation back catalog is full of amazing titles we would love to be able to play all in one place. Drawing on that history could be another avenue that helps make this new service a success without directly matching its biggest competition, Game Pass.
Excluding games currently offered in the PS Plus Collection and PS Now, as well as the first-party titles Sony has already confirmed to be coming when the service launches (Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Returnal), here are the PlayStation games we most want to see come to this new version of PS Plus.
PS1 games
Crash Bandicoot
Spyro the Dragon
Gran Turismo 2
Twisted Metal 2
PS2 games
Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus
Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
Ratchet & Clank
God of War
PSP games
Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow
Resistance: Retribution
Daxter
PS3 games
Resistance: Fall of Man
Pain
PS4 games
The Last of Us Part II
Ghost of Tsushima
Dreams
PS5 games
Demon's Souls
DEATHLOOP
GhostWire: Tokyo
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
