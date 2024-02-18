Sony’s PlayStation 5 continues its impressive run since it was launched more than three years ago, and if you haven’t bought the console yet, or you’re looking for discounted games and accessories, you should take advantage of this year’s PS5 Presidents’ Day deals. There are massive savings in store for gamers this holiday as various retailers have launched their own sales, but you’re going to have to be quick if you want them because stocks aren’t expected to last long, particularly for the more impressive bargains — some of which we’ve featured below.

Best PS5 Presidents’ Day deals

Gamers will never regret buying the PlayStation 5, or its updated model, the PlayStation 5 Slim. The changes in the PlayStation 5 Slim include a slightly smaller body and more internal storage at 1TB. The original model, however, is still a worthwhile investment, even if you get a refurbished console as you’ll still be able to enjoy all the benefits of the console. Stocks of these PS5 Presidents’ Day deals aren’t expect to last long though, so lock in your purchases as soon as possible.

PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Bundle —

PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle —

Best PS5 game Presidents’ Day deals

The PlayStation 5 features a wide library of video games, which includes an impressive list of PS5 exclusives in addition to multi-platform titles. Don’t miss the discounts from these PS5 game Presidents’ Day deals if you’re looking for a new game to play, or even if you already have backlogs because the price cuts that you see for the holiday may not return for a while.

Stray —

NBA 2K24: Kobe Bryant Edition —

Grand Theft Auto V —

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 —

Assassin’s Creed Mirage —

Persona 5 Tactica —

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War —

Hogwarts Legacy —

Street Fighter 6 —

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor —

Best PS5 accessory Presidents’ Day deals

Since the PlayStation 5 has been out for a while now, there’s a healthy number of PS5 accessories that are available to the console. Whether you want more storage, better communication with teammates, or a different controller experience, you should check out the PS5 accessory Presidents’ Day deals that are online. These discounts aren’t going to last forever, so it’s highly recommended that you push through with your transactions as soon as you can.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core wireless gaming headset —

PlayStation DualSense wireless controller —

WD_Black SN850P 2TB internal SSD —

Logitech G29 Driving Force racing wheel and floor pedals —

Sony InZone H9 wireless gaming headset —

Editors' Recommendations