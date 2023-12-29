 Skip to main content
Save 15% on a refurbished Razer Edge and Kishi V2 Pro controller

Aaron Mamiit
Razer's Edge 5G gaming device sitting on a table.
If you were hoping to enjoy some savings when purchasing a handheld gaming PC, you should check out Razer’s offer for a refurbished Razer Edge with the Kishi V2 Pro controller. From an original price of $400, the bundle will be yours at 15% off, so you’ll only have to pay $340. The $60 in savings is enough for a game or two, but you’ll only get it if you hurry because we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain. You’re going to have to make the purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the refurbished Razer Edge with Kishi V2 Pro

The Razer Edge is a powerful device that shows up in our list of the best handheld gaming PCs as the top option for cloud gaming. This is the Wi-Fi version of the Razer Edge, and it runs on Android so you have access to all of the popular cloud gaming apps such as Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Luna, and Nvidia GeForce Now. You can also play with emulators and native Android games, for an expansive gaming library at your fingertips. The Razer Edge is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor and 6GB of RAM, and while internal storage is limited at 128GB, you can use a microSD card to expand memory by up to 2TB.

You can play your games with sharp details and bright colors on the Razer Edge’s 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and audio will also be amazing with its two-way speakers with THX Spatial Audio. The Kishi V2 Pro controller, meanwhile, is the upgraded version of the Kishi V2 that adds Razer HyperSense haptic feedback, for vibrations while you play.

In one of the most interesting gaming deals that are available at the close of the year, you can get the refurbished Razer Edge with the Kishi V2 Pro controller with a 15% discount, which pulls its price down to $340 from $400 originally. The $60 in savings may disappear at any moment though, so if you’re interested, you’ll need to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible. Stocks of the refurbished Razer Edge with the Kishi V2 Pro controller may already be running low, so you have to act fast.

